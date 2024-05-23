40 models walk the runway in annual WVHS Newspaper Fashion Show: Warwick Valley Central Schools





Warwick Valley High School art students took their annual fashion show to the newspapers on Wednesday. The show featured 40 student-designed garments, each created using newspaper as the primary “textile.” The event has become one of the school's most anticipated spring events, and this year's show attracted a huge crowd of students, faculty and families.The theme of this year's fashion show was “alternative rock” and many designs reflected avant-garde trends in the music world. We love this event year after year, not only for the excitement generated by the memorable parade moments, but also for the creativity and ingenuity it sparks in our students,” said art teacher Kristen Spano. “What these students are able to achieve – manipulating paper to create durable base layers, layering, folding rosettes, creating delicate details and features – is nothing short of incredible.” The energy they put into this year's projects was off the charts, and it was wonderful to see so much support from the students' peers and families today. Several WVHS departments collaborated on Wednesday's event: Kirk Thomas' communications class, which provided music and videography; Kathleen Bettellos Cosmetology students did hair and makeup; Rocco Manno and his students took care of the scenography and set-up; Ed Avila's criminal justice class provided security. Here is a preview of the designs. A list of designers is included below. Océane Sita Wuttke

Erik Augusta

Sofia Ayoupov

Hailey Camilleri

(Model: Jaela Artache)

(Model: Jaela Artache) Mia Rose Battifarano

Jazmyne Faith Bonadies

Jazmyne Faith Bonadies Finn Kennedy

Brigid Bubenik

Caralina Vincenza Cassara

Chloe Dosogne

(Model: Ava Jones)

(Model: Ava Jones) Hannah Sansone

Abigail Joan Dunn

Juely Eileen Duran

Ashleigh White

Natalia Elizabeth Griffith-Alvarez

Sadie Hankins

Eliza-Anne Barnett

Marissa Kara King

Chelsea Liang

Lily Mahoney

(Model: Maddy Weldon)

(Model: Maddy Weldon) Jaida Martinez

Jamison McVeigh (Model: Ally Starr)

Francesca Rose Mikos

Emma Michele Miller

Arlo Moller

Shannon Murray

Adriana Natoli

Tyrese Pierre

Danielle Prestia

Cadence Speaker

Maddie Reynolds

Sydney McDougall

Alexzendria Rosario

Lilian Rother

Jenna Rose Grady

Talia Lucia Sauro

Mackenzie Sciarra

(Model: Sara Venter)

(Model: Sara Venter) Freya Inese Webb

Madelyn Grace Sisco

Violette Tinnirello

(Model: Maddie Dejesus)

(Model: Maddie Dejesus) Dennery Simon

Mia Sciortino

