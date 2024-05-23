24 Best Wedding Guest Dresses to Buy This Summer





Are you going to a wedding this summer? Whether the dress code calls for a floral garden dress for an English countryside wedding or a breezy chiffon number for an intimate beach nuptials on a remote island in Greece, dressing for a destination wedding requires a little more planning than for those closer to home. A mountain wedding may require sleeves or an extra layer for chilly evenings, while lightweight linens might be better suited to warm tropical destinations. VogueGuide to the Best Destination Wedding Guest Dresses Wherever you're going, our selection of the best wedding guest dresses for some of the most popular summer destinations will ensure your place is the best dressed. Just be sure to consider shoes suitable for grass and sand to complete your look! Campaign Few do country-chic like Emilia Wickstead. Think sleek silhouettes and bold florals for a garden party and be careful with your shoe choice as you'll likely be on grass. Emily Wickstead Adalina strapless floral-print midi dress Simkhai Rosalie textured maxi dress J Crew ruffled dress from the collection Bernadette long asymmetrical gala dress Tropical From the Caribbean islands to Hawaii, opt for lightweight fabrics and trendy prints to hide any sweat stains if you're heading to a tropical destination wedding. Shorter dresses can also be suitable for beach weddings and shoes can even be optional. Gaia Worship Marla slub organza mini dress Staud caribbean ombre cadence dress From La Vali long bougainvillea chiffon dress Mediterranean Be a little extra at these European seaside weddings. Lean into the Amalfi setting with La DoubleJ's Italian-inspired prints or take inspiration from Greek sunsets with the Stauds ombré halter. Pucci vivara printed silk long dress Mountain side Consider earthy tones such as shades of brown and green for a lush mountain summer wedding. Reformation nails this aesthetic season after season at an affordable price, while Khaites' latest spring collection offers a slew of investment-worthy dresses to take you from the best-dressed wedding guest in nature to a cocktail party in the city. Reformation Twilight printed viscose midi dress Rixo Racquel floral-print ruched midi dress Khaite Wes ribbed silk-organza maxi dress South America Opt for bright colors for a celebration in South American wedding destinations. Shades of red can be appropriate here and don't shy away from voluminous ruffles either. Pair statement earrings with your dress for a maximalist look. Johanna Ortiz acrcate ms asymmetric ruffle dress Cala de la Cruz Daphné exclusive strapless long dress Path Path Perla floral ruffled backless dress Wine country Less is more for a wine wedding. Think minimalist dresses and modern silhouettes that are a little less frilly. Ulla Johnson's ruched tie-dye will add some unexpected color, but you can't go wrong with a little black dress here either. Ulla Johnson Cordlia ruched satin midi dress Look at me pleated midi dress with ties

