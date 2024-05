Anya Taylor-Joy's second-skin mini dress highlights the butt cleavage

Neckline comes in many forms: there's a side neckline, a good old traditional neckline, and even a back neckline which has been making its rounds among celebrities lately. But what about their lesser-known counterpart, butt cleavage? Yesterday, Anya Taylor-Joy cheekily defended the latter by walking the streets of New York in a dress that revealed her buttocks. Taylor-Joy, fresh from appearing at the Cannes Film Festival last week, headed to the Big Apple in a second-skin look from Mugler's fall 2024 collection. Her dark red mini dress featured a form-fitting draped bodice that shaped the actress's figure like a glove. Up top, the ruched details added a twist to things, as did the asymmetrical neckline and cap sleeves. The actress wore her look with a matching red lip and Louboutin pumps, a bun ponytail and a Tiffany & Co. X Elsa Peretti metallic cuff bracelet. But what really gave this look a little extra spice was the unexpected design of its rear. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The other side of Taylor-Joy's dress was loosely fastened with a series of thin black straps. The leather belts increased in size as they progressed downward, starting small and wrapping almost entirely around her figure, which provided some interesting skin-baring action on the side. Yes, there was plenty of cleavage in the back, but there was also a hint of cleavage in the butt. As they say, business first, party behind. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Taylor-Joy has been freely experimenting with her personal style recently. After looking into the themed dressing for her Angry On press tours, wearing everything from archival Paco Rabbane chain mail to Balmain metal armor, the actress has since changed her style in more ways than one. She replaced her elaborate freshman dresses with simple white dresses, mini bodyconand an occasional pair of hot leather pants. But as always, the actress likes to keep everyone on their toes when it comes to what she puts on her body. Now let this be accomplished through a hand painted dress or something like a bit of Mugler's butt cleavage, is a completely different question. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

