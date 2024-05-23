SNL's Shein and Temu sketch contains a terrible truth about fast fashion

A Saturday Night Lives season finale sketch parodying an ad from fast fashion giants Shein and Temu landed with a depressing punchline about the state of the industry. As guest host Jake Gyllenhaal and the cast members pose in front of a low-key, solid-colored setting in their finest fast fashion clothes, an off-screen voice blithely asserts that their clothes are not made from labor forced, that all workers [are] paid and items contain minimal lead. When Gyllenhaal finds a note sewn into the seam of his jacket, an off-screen hand grabs it as the disembodied voice promises, “It's a thank you note from a happy worker.” The sketch ends with a question we already know the answer to: If the production of the modeled item was questionable, would you stop buying it?

When you choose Shein, Temu, Zara or Amazon, you are choosing yourself rather than the collective.

The insidious effects of fast fashion are now well documented and widely known. A recent exhibitions the way Shein treats its factory workers is not only heartbreaking; it highlights that the fast fashion giant's words for fair treatment are just that: words. According to the exhibit's publisher, Public Eye, a typical factory worker will earn a maximum of $1,361 per month for a 75-hour work week. I work every day from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and I take one day off each month. I can't afford more days off because it costs too much, one worker reportedly said.

Anecdotally, I know of two people who found notes asking for help sewn into a Shein beach outfit and a counterfeit designer dress. Then there are the catastrophic environmental effects that activists and journalists warn us about. Fast fashion represents 10% of total global carbon emissions, as much as the European Union combined. A new HBO Documentary on fast fashion giant Brandy Melville culminated with images of abandoned fast fashion piled into mountains big enough to scale a beach in Ghana. But that's old news. We heard it. So why don’t we stop buying fast fashion?

It's lazy and often reductive to blame social media for every new societal scourge, but the rise of social media and the rise of fast fashion are undeniably linked. On the one hand, social media has fundamentally changed the way trends take shape. In generations past, trends were usually just silhouettes or styles that proliferated through cultural moments, perhaps runway shows, before ending up in your wardrobe, Twiggy's 1960s babydoll dress in the pages of Vogue. or the light blue pillbox hat Jackie Kennedy wore to John F. Kennedy's presidential inauguration. From introduction to obsolescence, this traditional trend cycle would last approximately 20 years.

Today, when an outfit goes viral, we're not just inspired; we want it exactly and we want it immediately. And this happens again and again every day. The result is a severely truncated trend cycle, which sometimes only lasts month, and the emergence of microtrends. It could even be dated to refer to the disappearance of the clean girl minimal makeup aesthetic in favor of the smokey eye aesthetic, the vampy acrylic mafia aesthetic. It's possible, probably even, that the mafia wife aesthetic will disappear just a few weeks after crossing my feed.

In an alternate reality, the disorienting inclusion of so many trends, influences, aesthetics and moods at the same time could give way to authentic style. You could, in theory, forge your own path, freeing yourself from the confines of an omnipresent gaze, but that goes completely against the reality of the moment. To stay ahead, those who aspire to be fashionable are forced to follow and abandon trends as quickly as the masses absorb them. This whirlwind of trends and microtrends creates the perfect humid and dark environment to keep fast fashion alive and growing.

In 2020, model Kendall Jenner posted a serene summer photo of herself drinking a glass of white wine in front of a calm ocean. She wore a floppy sun hat and House of Sunnys the now famous Hockney dress in green knit. The post and the dress immediately went viral. As soon as Jenners post was published, cheap knockoffs of the Hockney dress took off on social media.

And it happens really quickly. Zara is known for receive new clothing deliveries twice a week. For H&M and Forever 21, these shipments arrive daily. Shein adds anywhere 2,000 to 10,000 individual styles each day. Ironically, House of Sunny is a sustainable slow fashion brand, which only releases two collections per year. By the summer of 2022, the Hockney dress and the entire aesthetic it was centered around were all but obsolete.

It’s easy to point to an apparent socio-economic divide at the center of the fast fashion debate. Adherents of fast fashion do not hesitate to assert that only the rich can afford more expensive and small-batch clothing, like the $150 Hockney dress. But this argument ignores a fundamental aspect of modern consumption: the speed with which fast fashion clothing is thrown away. Consumers view their fast fashion clothing as virtually disposable. A survey carried out in 2015 by British charity Barnardo's discovered that the average American wears one item of clothing just seven times. It's hard to imagine that figure being better today. Slow fashion certainly costs more at the checkout, but not overtime. If you buy a high-quality top from a second-hand retailer like The Real Real and Vestiaire for $75 and wear it once a week for a year, the price per outfit is about $1.44. If you buy a similar top at H&M for $12.99 and wear it seven times, the price per outfit is $1.85.

There is a paradox of Generation Z at the center of this type of consumption. The most recent surveys indicate that sustainable shopping is important to these younger shoppers, but they simply don't bother to do it.A report from ThredUpfound that while 65% of GenZers say they want to make sustainable purchases, an additional 33% say they are addicted to fast fashion. Testimonials from Gen Z influencers are full of ultra-popular haul videos that show them tossing dozens of plastic-wrapped Shein items onto their perfectly made bedspreads. When a group of Gen Z influencers were invited to a highly controversial visit to Shein factories last year, it took a deluge of angry social media messages and threats of cancellation for them to even apologize for being there. Has their fast fashion shopping stopped? I think you can guess.

Perhaps it's a widespread systemic disillusionment, an “if you can't beat 'em-join 'em” mentality. According to a long-standing study carried out by Pew Research titled Generations, Young adults born in 1997 or later are more disillusioned than any generation in American history. Either way, as Gen Z gets older and wealthier, this dissonance is going to become a bigger problem.

At its core, fast fashion is an arbiter of destructive individualism. When you choose a Shein, a Temu, a Zara or an Amazon, you choose yourself rather than the collective. You choose a fleeting moment on TikTok over irreversible desecration of the environment, instant gratification for fairness of work and fair pay, and excess over quality. You choose perception over authenticity. But I'm going to leave my soapbox. You already know all this and you're not going to stop.