Photo: Arnold Jerocki//GC Images Can you make a statement in Cannes? Bella Hadid says yeah. The model was photographed at the Cannes Film Festival in a red Palestinian keffiyeh dress (it appears technically be a shemaghbut the two have become essentially interchangeable) made by the brand's designers Michael Sears and Hushi Mortezaie Michael and Hushi. The dress, which debuted on the runway in 2001, is beautifully crafted with pom poms lining the bust and ruffles of overlapping fabric at the hem. Although Hadid, who is Palestinian, has been a staunch advocate for Palestinian rights for years, she has been particularly visible and outspoken in recent months as the destruction and death in Gaza continues to devastate. Mohamed Hadid, her father, once called her my youngest daughter, Princess of Nazareth the Great, great-granddaughter of the ruler of Palestine in the 1700s Daher Al Omer and his sons who ruled Tabarias, Safad, Nazareth, Khalil, Haifa and the rest of the land of Galilee. The internet took this into its own hands, dubbing her Princess of Nazareth. Photo: Arnold Jerocki//GC Images When Michael and Hushi launched the dress in February 2001 as part of a clothing collection inspired by Iranian and Palestinian iconography, it was featured in an article in WWD titled The Guns and Ammo Club. The report featured pieces from other designers that featured clothing with phrases such as the right to bear arms and shirts with sketches of the Unabomber on them. Hmmm, one thing here (a frilly dress printed with a traditional Middle Eastern print) is not like the others. The first line of the article says: Please don't kill the messenger, but fall fashion is getting deadly. Yeah. Mortezaie, who was inspired by his first visit to his native Iran since immigrating to the United States at age 3, said WWD that I think everyone has a different interpretation of what we design, but our message is about power and beauty. Another skirt from the brand was presented in a British Vogue article at the time titled Generation Terrorists. Ok double yeah. All this gives racism to Me. Michael and Hushi had a store in the East Village (120 E. 7th Street), which became a cult store among the downtown crowd at the time. Fun fact: the same designers apparently made Carrie Bradshaws – Backless keffiyeh top Since Sex and the city. This is verified given the famous SATC stylist and costume designer Patricia Field displayed her work in her vintage boutique and gallery. I thought I'd seen it all in my rewatch of Sex and the City but today brought me a real treasure in the form of a keffiyeh backless top. pic.twitter.com/XglTZYhhmV – Jaslin Kaur (@jaslinforqueens) April 30, 2024 Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecut.com/article/the-story-of-bella-hadids-keffiyeh-dress-at-cannes.html

