Kim Kardashian attends Paris Fashion Week for 12 hours as family questions her sanity





Kim Kardashian doesn't regret her whirlwind trip to Paris for Fashion Week. During the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, filmed in fall 2023, the SKIMS founder, 43, prepares for a 12-hour trip to Paris Fashion Week, an excursion her family thinks is crazy to do. In a scene from the May 23 episode, the mother of four described her travel plans while on her private plane en route to Paris with Kris Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble. “So, I'm going to New York, six hours, to Paris for 15 hours, to Atlantic City, to Milan. My plane is going to go home, pick up my kids… So, I'm going to ask them to drop me off in Milan “Then I have to go to Washington DC,” Kim told them, holding a glass of champagne before making a toast. Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and David Beckham at the Victoria Beckham Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear show on September 29, 2023.

François Goize/WWD via Getty Images

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kris, 68, talked about how many places Kim would be traveling in less than a week, while Gamble, 43, called for “safety, good energy and a positive spirit” during the trip. Reflecting on her sister's plans in a confessional interview on the episode, Kendall Jenner, who was in Paris to walk in the Victoria Beckham fashion show, said: “God bless her soul. I have so much respect for the level of 'give a f—-' that she has… flying to all these places and having more power, sure, but I could never have that much. In her own confessional, the American Horror Story: Delicate The star asked: “Why is everyone so concerned about me working a lot? Everyone just has a different idea of ​​what success is and what it looks like. I don't think he You shouldn't judge what it is. It could look like anything. But Kendall, 28, told cameras she was only worried about Kim. “I'm worried about her, I really am,” the model said. “I often think of her in the sense that I want her to take a break.” Kim Kardashian leaves Victoria Beckham's afterparty wearing a full Balenciaga outfit.

APD/SplashNews

But Kim wasn't bothered by her schedule. She called the job a “vice” in a confessional and added: “Do you want me to do drugs?” If I'm addicted to work and being busy, I don't think that's the worst thing,” although her tone at the end of the statement was a question. The mogul doesn't seem to have slowed down since filming the episode, but she makes sure to spend quality time with her kids by attending high-profile events, like the 2024 Met Gala. On Saturday, May 11, she posted images from her youngest son Psalm's 5th birthday party, whose actual birthday was May 9. The PEOPLE Puzzler crosswords are here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now! “Is the Ghostbusters Psalm Festival so cute?” she said in a video while showing off a ghostly setting. Kim is also mom to daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and son Saint, 8, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/kim-kardashian-paris-fashion-week-12-hours-family-questions-sanity-8652996 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos