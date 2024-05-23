Why Bleu de Chanel deserves its place as a classic

I'd like to start by saying that as a beauty editor with a particular fondness for perfumes and perfumery, I don't believe in gendered fragrances – not in 2024, anyway. In fact, I find that some of the best perfumes for me, a woman, are actually marketed much more towards men. I like scents that are fresh but have impactful longevity. Personally, I have found that some of my most complimented perfumes are traditional “men's perfumes”. Oud Minérale by Tom Ford is one. Another one of my most complimented? Bleu de Chanel.

I have long considered Bleu de Chanel to be one of the most remarkable perfume feats in history. It's fresh and citrusy, but there's a woody depth that gives it that Chanel je ne sais quoi. You know what I mean: that complex warmth that binds to the skin and runs through every perfume Chanel touches. As a perfume house, Chanel has the ability to make everything smell luxurious, expensive and unique.

Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Bleu de Chanel, in my opinion, is the benchmark for men's fragrances. It is luxurious, fragrant and universally appealing. Its delivery is one of a kind: the way it adheres to the skin and smells slightly different on each person. It is this quality that makes it so special. Although I work with perfumes daily, I have never been able to positively identify Bleu de Chanel on anyone else, but I frequently find myself asking for it. And I think that's why I get so many compliments every time I wear it. On me, as a woman, it's unexpected, juicy and fresh, but on my husband it's luxurious, aquatic and woody.

But let me be very clear: Bleu de Chanel is by no means a unique perfume. There are hundreds of other “men's perfumes” with a seemingly very similar aroma. The essence of its specialty lies in its multifaceted nature: the fact that it takes on a different face depending on who wears it. And it's not necessarily something you'll notice the first time you use it.

This is a unique quality that I have thought long and hard about over the years: how Chanel has somehow created a mainstream men's fragrance that fools my experienced nose every time I meet him. I thought it was just me not being very good at my job. I thought the reason I could never identify it on other people was because I couldn't figure out its composition.

But this week, Chanel released its highly anticipated Bleu de Chanel campaign — a short film directed by Martin Scorsese, featuring the face of the fragrance, Timothée Chalamet — and everything clicked. In 2023, Timothée Chalamet was announced as the new ambassador for Bleu de Chanel – and I was quite taken aback by the whole thing. It seemed like a welcome step from legacy perfume brands that launched ultra-masked faces for the sake of fetishization, but Chalamet seemed an odd choice nonetheless.

“I didn't have to sell myself anything when I was offered to become the new ambassador of Bleu de Chanel. The decision was not unlike agreeing to make a film. I lucky to be at a stage in my career where I have the opportunity to organize and choose projects that excite me. When so many fingers in the glove seem to fit, it becomes a no-brainer. You’re immediately excited and you go all in,” he said of the announcement.

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion tips, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!

Now, with the release of Scorsese's short film, it all adds up for me. The film shows Chalamet grappling with his own sense of celebrity image and finding his true self among his roles. “Bleu de Chanel has just the right amount of conviction and intensity to represent a man who refuses to be pigeonholed,” says Olivier Polge, Chanel's in-house perfumer-creator.

And just like that, everything clicked for me: the whole point of Bleu de Chanel is that it takes on the personality we give it. My inability to identify her in a queue isn't because I'm terrible at my job: that's always been the aim of Chanel's game. And that, for me, makes Bleu de Chanel the crème de la crème.