UNC System Honors Fashion Professor Dixon with Excellence in Teaching Award

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 23, 2024) – A professor of merchandising and fashion design with more than 11 years of exceptional teaching experience at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has been awarded the one of the highest awards in the University of North Carolina system.

Devona Dixon, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said she was “completely thrilled” when she learned that she had been selected as NC A&T's 2024 honoree for the UNC Board of Trustees. Governors' Award for Teaching Excellence.

“I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my colleagues,” Dixon said. “Being recognized for my dedication to improving students' educational experiences through teaching, curriculum design, and student engagement is an incredibly humbling experience. I am deeply committed to creating an environment that promotes student success, and receiving the UNC BOG Outstanding Teaching Excellence Award is a powerful affirmation of these efforts.

Established by the Board of Trustees in 1993 to highlight the importance of teaching, this award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of faculty members system-wide. Each winner receives a commemorative bronze medallion and a cash prize of $12,500. A&T's nominee for this award is selected from the group of outstanding college or school teaching award recipients for the current year.

“Dr. Devona Dixon embodies the essence of teaching excellence at NC A&T, inspiring students to reach their highest potential and fostering a culture of academic success,” said Tonya Smith-Jackson, dean and vice-president. -executive chancellor of academic affairs. “Her dedication, passion and innovative teaching methodologies make her a deserving recipient of the BOG Teaching Excellence Award for 2024.”

This is the second year in a row that a faculty member in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences has received this award. In 2023, Meeshay Williams-Wheeler, Ph.D., won the award for her work in the field of child development.

Shirley Hymon-Parker, Ph.D., interim dean of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, called Dixon “an exceptional educator.”

“Her teaching style sparks curiosity and enthusiasm in her students, which inspires them to delve deeper into topics, fostering a genuine desire to learn,” Hymon-Parker said. “To this end, she uses technology, hands-on experience, field trips, study tours and industry guest speakers in her courses to spark student interest and show the connection between content and the real world, while stimulating their passion for the profession. She is passionate about the profession and her students, and it shows in everything she does.

Dixon formally received the award earlier this month at the university's spring 2024 undergraduate graduation ceremony from Board of Governors Secretary Pearl Burris-Floyd.

“Dr. Dixon is passionate about innovation in her role within the fashion merchandising and design program,” said Burris-Floyd. “With a diverse range of classes under her direction, she takes care of her students, making sure they are understood. Through her motivation and teaching, she aims to inspire. Dr. Dixon's commitment is deep and meaningful.

Dixon said she is excited about the future growth of the fashion merchandising and design program and the industry's engagement with fashion professionals. In 2021 and 2022, the program received $100,000 through clothing manufacturer Gap Inc. and ICON360's “Closing the Gap” nonprofit initiative, which was used to fund industry trips to New York as well as to finance laboratory equipment. In summer 2022, the program was also represented by one of several HBCUs participating in a 10-week speaker series, “Tenacity Talks,” hosted by Harlem's Fashion Row fashion agency and luxury goods conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy.

“These partnerships play a crucial role in fostering a connection between academia and the fashion industry,” said Dixon, “bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application and our students need this interaction to gain invaluable knowledge, practical skills and real-world perspectives. essential for their future career in the fashion industry. Moving forward, I look forward to continuing to grow our program and empowering our students to succeed in the fashion industry.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. Dixon for many, many years, and more closely since taking on the interim role of department chair,” said Valerie McMillan, Ph.D., interim chair of the Department. Department of Family and Consumer Sciences and winner of the 2019 Excellence in Teaching Award. “She holds students to high standards of performance in her classes, helps them achieve those standards, and provides them with experiences to apply their content in fashion merchandising and design outside of the classroom.

Dixon received his bachelor's degree in wearable textiles and related arts from Southern University and A&M College – Baton Rouge, his master's degree in merchandising and design from Colorado State University, and his Ph.D. in human ecology from Louisiana State University.