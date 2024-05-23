Up to 77% off men's casual clothing from Rare Rabbit, Being Human, and more

Best deals on men's clothing from Myntra

The highly anticipated Myntra End of Reason sale (EORS) is just around the corner. But Myntra is bringing you this deal live now before the sale begins. May 31, 2024. Discover the hottest casual clothing for men to make summer even more enjoyable. Enjoy the holidays by getting your favorite casual tops and shorts from premium brands like Rare Rabbit and Being Human at mind-blowing prices. Whether you're looking to update your everyday essentials or find stylish pieces for your next outings, this sale has something for everyone. Discover the best deals and must-have pieces that will make your wardrobe the envy of everyone.

1. The Indian Garage Co. Men's Blue Slim Fit Denim Shorts

Discount: 69% | Price: 542 | MRP: 1749 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

These slim fit blue denim shorts are perfect for a casual day. Featuring a mid-rise waist and classic five-pocket styling, they combine comfort and style. Ideal to pair with a simple t-shirt or a stylish polo shirt.

Main characteristics:

Mid-rise

Buttoned closure

Five-pocket design

fitted cut

Machine washable

2. Being Human Printed Pure Cotton Polo Neck T-Shirt

Discount: 77% | Price: 459 | MRP: 1999 | Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This navy blue polo T-shirt from Being Human stands out with its trendy typography print. Made from pure cotton, it's soft, breathable and perfect for any casual occasion.

Main characteristics:

Polo collar

Typographic printing

Pure cotton fabric

Regular fit

Machine washable

3. Rare Rabbit Men Rings-4 Plain Polo Collar Slim Fit T-Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 1899 | MRP: 3799 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Rare Rabbit brings a sophisticated touch with this plain polo collar T-shirt. Its slim fit and high-quality cotton fabric make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Main characteristics:

Polo collar

fitted cut

High quality cotton

Regular length

Hand wash recommended

4. The Indian Garage Co. Men's White Slim Fit Cotton Chino Shorts

Discount: 65% | Price: 559 | MRP: 1599 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

These white chino shorts are a summer must-have. Made from cotton, it offers a slim fit and features a mid-rise waist, making it ideal for casual and semi-formal looks.

Main characteristics:

Mid-rise

Buttoned closure

Five-pocket design

fitted cut

Machine washable

5. The Indian Garage Co. Men's Blue Slim Fit Denim Shorts

Discount: 68% | Price: 559 | MRP: 1749 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Another great pick from The Indian Garage Co., these denim shorts come in a sleek blue wash. The slim fit and mid-rise waist ensure a comfortable and fashionable look.

Main characteristics:

Mid-rise

Buttoned closure

Five-pocket design

fitted cut

Machine washable

6. WROGN Men’s Navy and Red Striped Slim Fit T-Shirt

Discount: 55% | Price: 494 | MRP: 1099 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this navy and red striped tee from WROGN. Its slim cut and cotton fabric make it perfect for a look that is both casual and elegant.

Main characteristics:

Round collar

Striped pattern

fitted cut

Cotton fabric

Machine washable

7. Rare Rabbit Men Herval Slim Fit Button-Neck Cotton T-Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 1649 | MRP: 3299 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

This brown T-shirt from Rare Rabbit features a button-down collar and slim fit, making it a stylish choice for any casual or semi-formal occasion.

Main characteristics:

Buttoned collar

fitted cut

Pure cotton fabric

Regular length

Hand wash recommended

8. The Indian Garage Co Men's Printed Polo Neck T-Shirt.

Discount: 69% | Price: 480 | MRP: 1549 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This printed polo shirt from The Indian Garage Co. is a versatile addition to your casual clothing collection. Made from a cotton and polyester blend, it offers both comfort and style.

Main characteristics:

Polo collar

Printed design

Regular fit

Cotton and polyester blend

Machine washable

9. Being Human Solid Pure Cotton Polo Neck T-Shirt

Discount: 77% | Price: 436 | MRP: 1899 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5

This rust orange polo shirt from Being Human is a must-have for your casual wardrobe. Made from pure cotton, it offers comfort and breathability, perfect for everyday use. It features a classic polo collar and button closure, making it versatile for various occasions.

Main characteristics:

Pure cotton fabric

Regular fit

Polo collar with button closure

Short, regular sleeves

10. WROGN Tie Dyed Fitted Cotton T-Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 649 | MRP: 1299 | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Make a statement with this tie-dye tee from WROGN. Its slim cut and bright yellow, white and gray colors make it a remarkable piece. Made from soft cotton, it ensures comfort all day long. The round neck and short sleeves add to its casual charm.

Main characteristics:

Cotton fabric

fitted cut

Round collar

Tie-dye pattern

11. The Indian Garage Co Striped Polo Neck T-Shirt

Discount: 62% | Price: 531 | MRP: 1399 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Add a touch of classic style to your collection with this striped polo shirt from The Indian Garage Co. The white and blue stripes are timeless and the cotton-polyester blend offers durability and comfort.

Main characteristics:

Cotton and polyester fabric

Regular fit

Polo collar with button closure

Striped pattern

12. WROGN Men's Classic Black Color Block Print Mid Rise Above Knee Shorts

Discount: 55% | Price: 764 | MRP: 1699 | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

These black color block shorts from WROGN are perfect for a casual day or a relaxed evening. The mid-rise cut and drawstring closure ensure a perfect fit, while the cotton-polyester blend provides comfort and flexibility.

Main characteristics:

Cotton and polyester fabric

Regular fit

Color block pattern

Three pockets

13. WROGN Typography Print Round Neck Cotton Boxy T-Shirt

Discount: 55% | Price: 539 | MRP: 1199 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars

This off-white and green typography print tee from WROGN is a casual staple. The boxy fit and soft cotton fabric make it a comfortable choice for everyday wear. The round neck and short sleeves add to its casual vibe.

Main characteristics:

Cotton fabric

square cut

Round collar

Typographic printing

14. Being Human Casual Crew Neck Tee

Discount: 60% | Price: 359 | MRP: 899 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

For a classic look, opt for this red round-neck t-shirt from Being Human. The regular fit and cotton blend fabric ensure comfort and style, making it a versatile piece for your casual outfits.

Main characteristics:

Cotton blend fabric

Regular fit

Round collar

Solid color

15. RARE RABBIT Men Bree Fitted Crew Neck Cotton T-Shirt

Discount: 52% | Price: 1823 | MRP: 3799 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Elevate your casual outfit with this slim green t-shirt from Rare Rabbit. Made from high quality cotton, it offers a luxurious feel and perfect fit. Its minimalist design makes it a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Main characteristics:

Cotton fabric

fitted cut

Round collar

Solid color

Don't wait until May 31, 2024 to start your shopping trip. This EORS agreement is already live on Myntra, offering fantastic discounts on casual clothing for men. This is your chance to score stylish tops and shorts from top brands like Rare Rabbit, Being Human and WROGN at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking to update your wardrobe with new basics, trendy prints or comfortable fits, Myntra's special offer has something for everyone. With discounts of up to 77%, you won't want to miss these amazing deals. Check out the sales now, before the best deals disappear! Shop smart, buy early and enjoy the best in fashion with Myntra EORS. buy now.