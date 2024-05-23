Fashion
Up to 77% off men's casual clothing from Rare Rabbit, Being Human, and more
The highly anticipated Myntra End of Reason sale (EORS) is just around the corner. But Myntra is bringing you this deal live now before the sale begins. May 31, 2024. Discover the hottest casual clothing for men to make summer even more enjoyable. Enjoy the holidays by getting your favorite casual tops and shorts from premium brands like Rare Rabbit and Being Human at mind-blowing prices. Whether you're looking to update your everyday essentials or find stylish pieces for your next outings, this sale has something for everyone. Discover the best deals and must-have pieces that will make your wardrobe the envy of everyone.
1. The Indian Garage Co. Men's Blue Slim Fit Denim Shorts
Discount: 69% | Price: 542 | MRP: 1749 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
These slim fit blue denim shorts are perfect for a casual day. Featuring a mid-rise waist and classic five-pocket styling, they combine comfort and style. Ideal to pair with a simple t-shirt or a stylish polo shirt.
Main characteristics:
- Mid-rise
- Buttoned closure
- Five-pocket design
- fitted cut
- Machine washable
2. Being Human Printed Pure Cotton Polo Neck T-Shirt
Discount: 77% | Price: 459 | MRP: 1999 | Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
This navy blue polo T-shirt from Being Human stands out with its trendy typography print. Made from pure cotton, it's soft, breathable and perfect for any casual occasion.
Main characteristics:
- Polo collar
- Typographic printing
- Pure cotton fabric
- Regular fit
- Machine washable
3. Rare Rabbit Men Rings-4 Plain Polo Collar Slim Fit T-Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 1899 | MRP: 3799 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
Rare Rabbit brings a sophisticated touch with this plain polo collar T-shirt. Its slim fit and high-quality cotton fabric make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- Polo collar
- fitted cut
- High quality cotton
- Regular length
- Hand wash recommended
4. The Indian Garage Co. Men's White Slim Fit Cotton Chino Shorts
Discount: 65% | Price: 559 | MRP: 1599 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
These white chino shorts are a summer must-have. Made from cotton, it offers a slim fit and features a mid-rise waist, making it ideal for casual and semi-formal looks.
Main characteristics:
- Mid-rise
- Buttoned closure
- Five-pocket design
- fitted cut
- Machine washable
5. The Indian Garage Co. Men's Blue Slim Fit Denim Shorts
Discount: 68% | Price: 559 | MRP: 1749 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Another great pick from The Indian Garage Co., these denim shorts come in a sleek blue wash. The slim fit and mid-rise waist ensure a comfortable and fashionable look.
Main characteristics:
- Mid-rise
- Buttoned closure
- Five-pocket design
- fitted cut
- Machine washable
6. WROGN Men’s Navy and Red Striped Slim Fit T-Shirt
Discount: 55% | Price: 494 | MRP: 1099 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this navy and red striped tee from WROGN. Its slim cut and cotton fabric make it perfect for a look that is both casual and elegant.
Main characteristics:
- Round collar
- Striped pattern
- fitted cut
- Cotton fabric
- Machine washable
7. Rare Rabbit Men Herval Slim Fit Button-Neck Cotton T-Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 1649 | MRP: 3299 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
This brown T-shirt from Rare Rabbit features a button-down collar and slim fit, making it a stylish choice for any casual or semi-formal occasion.
Main characteristics:
- Buttoned collar
- fitted cut
- Pure cotton fabric
- Regular length
- Hand wash recommended
8. The Indian Garage Co Men's Printed Polo Neck T-Shirt.
Discount: 69% | Price: 480 | MRP: 1549 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
This printed polo shirt from The Indian Garage Co. is a versatile addition to your casual clothing collection. Made from a cotton and polyester blend, it offers both comfort and style.
Main characteristics:
- Polo collar
- Printed design
- Regular fit
- Cotton and polyester blend
- Machine washable
9. Being Human Solid Pure Cotton Polo Neck T-Shirt
Discount: 77% | Price: 436 | MRP: 1899 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
This rust orange polo shirt from Being Human is a must-have for your casual wardrobe. Made from pure cotton, it offers comfort and breathability, perfect for everyday use. It features a classic polo collar and button closure, making it versatile for various occasions.
Main characteristics:
- Pure cotton fabric
- Regular fit
- Polo collar with button closure
- Short, regular sleeves
10. WROGN Tie Dyed Fitted Cotton T-Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 649 | MRP: 1299 | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
Make a statement with this tie-dye tee from WROGN. Its slim cut and bright yellow, white and gray colors make it a remarkable piece. Made from soft cotton, it ensures comfort all day long. The round neck and short sleeves add to its casual charm.
Main characteristics:
- Cotton fabric
- fitted cut
- Round collar
- Tie-dye pattern
11. The Indian Garage Co Striped Polo Neck T-Shirt
Discount: 62% | Price: 531 | MRP: 1399 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
Add a touch of classic style to your collection with this striped polo shirt from The Indian Garage Co. The white and blue stripes are timeless and the cotton-polyester blend offers durability and comfort.
Main characteristics:
- Cotton and polyester fabric
- Regular fit
- Polo collar with button closure
- Striped pattern
12. WROGN Men's Classic Black Color Block Print Mid Rise Above Knee Shorts
Discount: 55% | Price: 764 | MRP: 1699 | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars
These black color block shorts from WROGN are perfect for a casual day or a relaxed evening. The mid-rise cut and drawstring closure ensure a perfect fit, while the cotton-polyester blend provides comfort and flexibility.
Main characteristics:
- Cotton and polyester fabric
- Regular fit
- Color block pattern
- Three pockets
13. WROGN Typography Print Round Neck Cotton Boxy T-Shirt
Discount: 55% | Price: 539 | MRP: 1199 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars
This off-white and green typography print tee from WROGN is a casual staple. The boxy fit and soft cotton fabric make it a comfortable choice for everyday wear. The round neck and short sleeves add to its casual vibe.
Main characteristics:
- Cotton fabric
- square cut
- Round collar
- Typographic printing
14. Being Human Casual Crew Neck Tee
Discount: 60% | Price: 359 | MRP: 899 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
For a classic look, opt for this red round-neck t-shirt from Being Human. The regular fit and cotton blend fabric ensure comfort and style, making it a versatile piece for your casual outfits.
Main characteristics:
- Cotton blend fabric
- Regular fit
- Round collar
- Solid color
15. RARE RABBIT Men Bree Fitted Crew Neck Cotton T-Shirt
Discount: 52% | Price: 1823 | MRP: 3799 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
Elevate your casual outfit with this slim green t-shirt from Rare Rabbit. Made from high quality cotton, it offers a luxurious feel and perfect fit. Its minimalist design makes it a versatile addition to your wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- Cotton fabric
- fitted cut
- Round collar
- Solid color
Don't wait until May 31, 2024 to start your shopping trip. This EORS agreement is already live on Myntra, offering fantastic discounts on casual clothing for men. This is your chance to score stylish tops and shorts from top brands like Rare Rabbit, Being Human and WROGN at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking to update your wardrobe with new basics, trendy prints or comfortable fits, Myntra's special offer has something for everyone. With discounts of up to 77%, you won't want to miss these amazing deals. Check out the sales now, before the best deals disappear! Shop smart, buy early and enjoy the best in fashion with Myntra EORS. buy now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/shopping/myntra-live-deals-up-to-77-off-on-mens-casual-wear-from-rare-rabbit-being-human-and-more-5725231
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nawazuddin Siddiquis' elder brother arrested in cheating case at UPs Muzaffarnagar | Bollywood News
- Up to 77% off men's casual clothing from Rare Rabbit, Being Human, and more
- Michigan Should Be the Innovation Capital of the Midwest: Pancakes and Politics Forum III Summary
- Social earthquake in Eurasia
- Download Arthas 2 TENOKE for free
- Justice Department says Ticketmaster and Live Nation's illegal monopoly drives up prices
- English cricket turns to Manchester City for help ahead of T20 World Cup, brings back former psychologist | Cricket news
- Demand for heat pumps rises following increase in applications for boiler upgrade program
- The next step in Google's dramatic search overhaul is AI-driven advertising
- The COVID vaccine program provided a “bridge” for uninsured adults, but has since run out of funding.
- Bloody Spell v20240414 Free Download
- Pak court to announce verdict on May 29 on appeals against conviction of Imran Khan and his wife in illegal marriage case