Report: $1.5 Billion Opportunity for Sorting for Fiber-to-Fiber Recycling in the United States



Image credit: Studio Cottonbro

Wednesday, Fashion for good launched his

Sorting for circularity United States report a first-of-its-kind report that examines consumer waste disposal behavior, the composition of textile waste, and the potential for expanding piece-to-piece recycling in the United States. It provides crucial information for making informed decisions regarding new investments, infrastructure development and next steps towards circularity.

Understanding the American Textile Waste Landscape

The United States is a global leader in textile consumption and waste generation, positioning it as one of the largest sources of secondary raw materials for post-consumer textile raw materials. Despite this, only 15 percent of textile waste generated in the United States is currently recycled with 85 percent

ending up in landfills or incinerators.

With the looming policies in the European Union

and certain US states

alongside public and private sector commitments to promote piece-to-piece recycling, there is a growing demand for infrastructure related to the collection, sorting and recycling of post-consumer textiles; and Sorting for Circularity USA set out to identify current gaps and opportunities to fill them.

The Sorting for Circularity USA project addresses a key textile industry challenge: transforming textile waste into a valuable resource, said Fashion for Good's executive director. Katrin Ley. This project studies the link between consumer behavior, waste production and available recycling technologies. The aim is to establish a system in which all textiles are used efficiently, thereby minimizing waste.

Launched in January 2023 by Fashion for Good and Resource recycling systems (SRR), Sorting for Circularity USA aims to provide crucial insights for strategic decision-making to advance circularity in the fashion value chain.

The project brings together Fashion for Good partner brands adidas,

Inditex, Lévi Strauss & Cie

And Target; external partners

Eastman,

H&M Group,

lululemonTHE New York State Center for Sustainable Materials Management (NYS CSMM) And Nordstrom; and the main project implementation partners, including Association of Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles (SMART), Goodwill Industries International,

Help And United South Waste.

The Sorting for Circularity framework, introduced by Fashion for Good in collaboration with Circle economy in 2021, forms the basis of the project, using It's incredibles Near infrared (NIR)

technology assess the composition of textile waste and identify the potential for beer-to-beer recycling.

Filling data gaps

With the goal of establishing a functional reverse supply chain and the necessary infrastructure, the report identified two critical areas that lack data on consumer disposal behavior and material characteristics of post-consumer textiles. The Sorting for Circularity USA project addressed these gaps through a comprehensive national consumer survey and waste composition analysis.

The survey of 1,200 U.S. adults found that 60 percent of respondents divert textiles (through donations, resale, or passing on to family or friends), while 4 percent throw them away mainly for reasons such as state and condition, as well as lack of confidence in knowledge. what is accepted regarding donation/reuse/recycling and skepticism about whether textiles are actually reused or recycled. On the other hand, waste composition analysis revealed that more than 56 percent of post-consumer textiles are suitable for beer-to-beer recycling, with cotton and polyester being the most prevalent fiber types , indicating substantial potential for these textiles to be used as feedstock for mechanical and chemical recycling processes.

This research provides defensible insight into two parts of the recovery value chain with little or no existing data: first, how consumers decide what to do with unwanted textiles; and secondly, the composition of the fibers of post-consumer textiles, known as Marisa Adler, Senior Consultant at RRS. With these new findings, we can improve collection systems to capture more textiles; calculate the financial potential of textile recycling; and develop data-driven policy support. We look forward to continuing to build on this research to advance new opportunities in textile circularity. »

The path to a circular textile future

The project revealed a $1.5 billion opportunity for end-to-end recycling by redirecting non-reusable textiles from landfills and incinerators into recycling streams. The report outlines growth strategies for the U.S. textile recycling industry, focusing on improving nancial value through efficiency improvements, increased raw material valorization, and policy mechanisms. such as extended producer responsibility

(REP) diets. Collaboration between stakeholders, including brands, government, retailers, consumers, collectors, sorters, recyclers and financial institutions, is crucial to promote circularity, invest in research and development and advocate for it. support policies and incentives to stimulate technological innovation. This reorientation of textiles towards recycling highlights the substantial economic potential of adopting circularity in textiles.

Fashion for Good says there is an opportunity to build on this knowledge and assess the feasibility of different sorting business models and (semi)automated sorting technologies to create a demonstration facility suitable for textile loop recycling closed. Ultimately, assess the commercial and technical feasibility of a semi-automated sorting process and identify investment opportunities to expand the solutions nationally.

Clothing brands want to give fashion a circular overhaul



Image credit: Arc'Teryx

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, some of the world's biggest fashion brands signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMC)s Fashion remodeling

initiative to explore ways to make money without making new clothes.

Launched at Global Fashion Summit In

CopenhagenThe Fashion Remodel brings together a group of industry pioneers from leading industry and high-end names, as well as other industry players, to make circular business models the norm.

Arc'teryx,

ARK, COSH&M Group, Primark, Reformation, DAY OF THE WEEK And

Zalando are among the first participants in the project which will identify solutions and opportunities to begin decoupling revenue from the production of new garments, thereby advancing the long-term goal of making a circular economy for fashion a reality.

We look forward to working with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation again, said Leyla Ertur, head of sustainable development at H&M Group. The opportunity presented by decoupling fashion industry growth from resource use is enormous and this project can help us better understand how to scale these models further.

Despite ever-increasing consumer commitment to more conscious consumption and efforts such as Fashion for Goods to increase textile recycling, the fashion industry still largely operates on a take-make-waste model, creating millions of tons of clothing that are produced, worn and thrown away every year. .

Circular business models such as rental, resale, repair and conversion are designed to keep products in use. A recent study on electromagnetic fields estimated that it could

claim 23% of the global fashion market by 2030representing a $700 billion opportunity to transform the future of fashion.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation hopes The Fashion Remodel will be the starting point for transforming the way business is done, with the support of fashion industry policymakers.

Through their participation in The Fashion ReModel, this group of organizations takes the next step towards a circular economy for fashion, said EMF Fashion Lead. Jules Lennon. To challenge conventional, linear models and create a new normal, brands must decouple revenue from production by accelerating efforts to reimagine the products of the future, as well as rethinking the services and business models that provide them to customers and keep them in service. .

The fashion industry is rooted in reinvention; and we applaud the actions taken by companies towards a world in which, instead of being worn once and thrown away, clothes can be used several times and integrated into the lives of more people .

The Foundation believes that the learnings and experiences shared through The Fashion Remodel will pave the way towards a more resilient fashion industry. It tracks electromagnetic fields Jeans redesign», which took place from 2019 to 2023 and asked participants to reinvent the essentials of the wardrobe to adapt it to a circular economy. Lessons from the project showed that building on product redesign, additional steps were needed to transform the systems these products enter as well as the infrastructure that delivers and keeps them in service.

Arcteryx is committed to a circular future, creating sustainable products and equipping our customers with the tools and training needed to keep their equipment in play, said Dominique Showers, vice president of ReBIRD at Arcteryx. We are excited to be one of the first participants to join the Ellen MacArthur Foundation demonstration project, The Fashion ReModel, to reimagine circularity for the outdoor industry, rethinking how we approach design and waste to build a future in which everything we create can be given a second life.