Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of drugging, sexually assaulting model in new trial

New lawsuit against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs accuses rap mogul of drugging and sexually assaulting 22-year-old IMG modelwho says that in the costume, she kept the clothes she wore that night to prove it.

Former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit this week in Manhattan Federal Court alleging that Combs attacked her in 2003 after a designer introduced them at a Men's Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown .

At the dinner, Combs was overly suggestive, “bordering on leering,” as he drank alcohol at McKinney and promised to use his industry connections to advance career of the Georgia native, predicting that she “was going to make it one day,” the lawsuit alleges.

“[H]“I'm confident Combs would keep his promises to help his career,” McKinney accepted an invitation to Combs' W. 44th St. Midtown studio, where she says the rapper and her associates offered her marijuana that she later determined contained an intoxicant.

“Combs passed him the joint and [McKinney] took a hit that seemed very powerful. Although [McKinney] After insisting that she had had enough, Combs pressured her to imbibe more alcohol and marijuana by telling her that she was acting too tense,” the lawsuit details.

In graphic detail, the suit alleges that Combs then led a clearly intoxicated McKinney to the bathroom, forcibly kissing her and lowering her head to perform oral sex against her will before taking her back to the studio, where she fainted.

“[McKinney] I woke up in shock and found myself in a taxi heading to the [Combs’] apartment,” the suit states. “As his consciousness returned, [McKinney] realized she had been sexually assaulted by Combs. [McKinney] I felt humiliated and traumatized and helpless.

The suit details how McKinney kept his clothes unwashed, storing them in his closet “where they stay in plastic wrap.”

The months and years that followed saw McKinney “blackballed” in the industry and on suicide watch in 2004 when she attempted suicide for the attack she believed was her fault, the lawsuit details unspecified damages filed under New York City Gender-Based Violence Law.

McKinney, the 1998 winner Inaugural MTV Model Mission and who has modeled for Tommy Hilfiger, Macy's, Elle and Cosmopolitan, said the decades-old incident continues to impact her mental well-being and quality of life today. His lawyers declined to comment.

Representatives and attorneys for Combs, 54, and related entities named in the suit did not respond to requests for information.

The trial is the sixth to accuse Combs of serious sexual misconductincluding the gang rape of a minor, which he denies, and comes less than two months after federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security searched his home. Homes in Miami and Los Angeles in a sex trafficking investigation. Combs has not been charged with any crime.

This comes days after CNN released explosive footage of Combs carrying out a violent 2016 hotel assault on Cassie Venturahis ex-girlfriend with whom he settled a rape, sex trafficking and physical violence a $30 million lawsuit, without admitting wrongdoing, a day after it was filed last November.

Amid repeated denials that he had done anything wrong, the rapper said on May 19 that he took “full responsibility” for the attack that was caught on video. In a video on Instagram, he claimed: “So I was disgusted when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” and that he had since sought therapy.

Ventura issued his first statement in response to Combs' mea culpa Thursday, calling on people to believe survivors of domestic violence.

“I reach out to those who still live in fear,” Ventura wrote. “Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. »