Fashion
New season of “The Dirty D”, Michigan Fashion Week, more Detroit culture
Welcome back to all things culture and community.
The Detroit hotties have already kicked off the summer with a Megan you stud to showbut you'll have plenty of time to get summer fashion inspiration and get your couture fix at Michigan Fashion Week (that's not a misnomer) in a few weeks.
Heading towards the grand reopening of the old Michigan Central Station? We have the details. If you're looking for something a little less refined, we have a recommended spot for street art. And The dirty D East make the jump from Tubi for a scandalous third season.
A quick recommendation
A trash man…: Tucked away on a side street behind an increasingly busy spot along Trumbull Street is Lincoln Street Art Park. A humble outdoor art exhibition, the park is equal parts greenery and street art on cement blocks, sculptures and a mix of found objects.
Beyond the graffiti is a wall covered in murals. It is Rêvetroitthe recently opened live-work-play complex developed by the filmmaker Oren Goldenberg And Matt Naimi (but not without a little serious collateral damage). The space is built within the footprint of the art park and is expected to reuse some materials from the Lincoln factory now demolished. Michigan & Trumbull Pizza moved their store there, in case you were wondering where it went. Elsewhere in the complex, Lincoln Factory nightclub, affiliated with Marble Bar, will soon be busy on Movement Music Festival weekend.
A bonus: the Recycle here! deposit founded by Naimi is right next door, so you can recycle your trash while wondering about someone else's treasure.
The Freaks Come Out at Light, an annual debauchery-filled event at Lincoln Street Art Park, is planned for Sunday at dawn. Soul music DJ Adam Stanfel will provide a gospel soundtrack as the sun rises.
Ready for the track: Fashion designers, hairstylists, makeup artists and models from Michigan will travel to 12th Annual Michigan Fashion Week. The fun begins June 6 at Somerset Mall in Troy with an event focused on, you guessed it, shopping. The main event begins the next day at the Godfrey Hotel with four shows over two days showcasing streetwear and high fashion from more than 25 designers and 60 models from across the Midwest.
Fashion comes in all genres, said Loren Hicks, founder and CEO of Michigan Fashion Week. Detroit is known for its streetwear, its T-shirts or hoodies, its sports shoes, its jeans. I really wanted to have a section to highlight talented designers who are interested in streetwear and designing hoodies. …I didn't want them to get lost in the whirlwind of high fashion.
Once the last model leaves the runway, participants can end the week at a benefit after-party. Fashion to progressa metro area non-profit organization that strives to provide funding and education to aspiring fashion designers.
I want our audience to truly understand the talented individuals who live here, said Hicks, a Detroit native. I want Detroit arts and culture to really be showcased. My goal is to showcase our talent (that) we have here, from models, designers, photographers to all aspects of the fashion industry.
Party at the station: Michigan's historic Central Station will reopen to the public on June 6, and organizers are pulling out all the stops for the occasion. The public can tour the newly renovated building during a packed house, 10-day opening celebration. Tickets for the launch concert at Roosevelt Park were recovered within a few hours to be made available on Tuesday and Wednesday. Michigan Central Station, after 75 years as a city main passenger rail depot, closed in 1988 and nearly demolished in 2009. Ford Motor Co., which owned the building, spent millions on the renovation, but details are vague on future tenants. Restaurants and retail are planned for the first floor, and a hotel could occupy the top of the 18-story tower, but that I still need a rezoning application approved by the municipal council. (Detroit Free Press, Michigan Central, Outlier Media, Metro Times, WDIV)
All types of disorders: Season 3 of The Dirty D is set to premiere exclusively on Peacock on June 13. adult drama set in the real life of the Unorthodox Club, the town's star actors Sweet Albritten And Mena Monroe and promises flashier twists, shocking double-crosses, and just general mayhem. The executive producer's torrid soap opera Lisa Brown premiering on streaming service Tubi in 2022 and soon became a real success as one of many Independently produced shows, based in Detroit (paywalled) with largely black casts. (Blac Media, The Dirty D, Detroit News)
Cultural destination in Detroit: go exploring
Actor Martin Laurent announced his Yall Know What It Is! Tour, his first comedy tour in eight years, with a stop on August 30 at Little Caesars Arena. Lawrence is known for his starring role in the popular Detroit-set sitcom Martin. Tickets start at around $40. (BridgeDetroit, Martin Lawrence)
Hot Bones Detroit has opened its doors in Milwaukee Junction last week. The hot yoga and Pilates studio with a bone broth bar aims to bring movement and nutrition together under one roof. (Hot bones)
Baobab Fares Sister Food Truck Waka will move to a permanent location in the eastern market later this summer. Waka will bring its iconic line of traditional flatbreads, wraps and other East African delights to 2465 Russell St., the former home of beloved Russell Street Deli through 2019. (Eater Detroit)
