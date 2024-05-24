Clothing, fashion and accessories on sale





Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. It's also a time when many gather with family and friends to mark the start of summer, and it's also a time when you could benefit from significant savings. We decided to scour the web to see what we could find when it comes to deals on fashion items, especially summer finds to get you ready for the season ahead. Even if you're primarily looking for summer clothing, be aware that winter clothing will be significantly discounted as stores attempt to clear out their inventory for new styles later in the year. So now is the perfect time to stock up on winter clothes you may have saved from your favorites list for a fraction of the price you might have seen. We'll also highlight some of the findings we've seen below. Amazon Memorial Day Fashion Deals Let's start with Amazon. With customers able to score up to 40% off selected items, there are certainly opportunities here for men's, women's and even children's clothing. Here are some highlights we found: Levis clothing for men and women is up to 49% off. Save 27% on a pair of Skechers slip-on sneakers. Get a pair of SOJOS sunglasses for 19% off and get an extra 5% savings with a coupon. Get 10% off ANRABEE Summer Jumpsuit Discover more clothing and accessories deals on Amazon by clicking here. Walmart Memorial Day Fashion Deals Heading over to Walmart's digital shelves, they actually have clothing deals front and center on their homepage when we went to check out their site. . Here are some highlights we found: Save 50% on a pair of Crocs unisex clogs. Save $155 on a Michael Kors men's two-tone metal watch. Save $28 on women's v-neck t-shirts. Save $4 on a five-pack of kids' t-shirts. for girls Discover more clothing and accessories deals at Walmart by clicking here. Macys Memorial Day Fashion Deals Shoppers can save up to 60% on summer styles in the Macys Memorial Day sale. Here are some highlights we found: Save almost $300 on a Nautica men's modern-fit stretch suit. Save over $35 on a women's puff sleeve v-neck mini dress. Save 52% on a men's bomber jacket from Michael Kors. Enjoy 50% off a Calvin Klein baby. Boys Two-Piece Set Check out more clothing and accessories deals at Macys by clicking here. JCPenney Memorial Day Fashion Deals You can score up to 60% off select styles, plus an extra 25% off with promo code 2GOSAVE as part of the retail chains Memorial Day Sale. Here are some highlights we found: Take almost 50% off an essential classic fit short sleeve polo shirt from St. Johns Bay. Save 50% on a pair of Clarks women's flip flops. Get a pair of women's medium-sized capris for $15. Take 50% off two Bluey One-Piece Short Set for Little Girls Check out more clothing and accessories deals at JCPenney by clicking here. Nordstrom Memorial Day Fashion Deals Customers can save up to 50% in their Semi-Annual Sale. Here are some highlights we found: Take 65% off a Canali Men's Wool Sport Coat. Get up to 60% off a pair of Beja Dekkan Alveomesh sneakers. Save 55% on a women's ribbed wrap top. Save up to 25% on a pair of unisex New Balance sneakers. Check out more clothing and accessories deals at Nordstrom by clicking here. More Memorial Day fashion deals you should know about from Adidas – Save an extra 30% with code SUMMER if you shop the three-striped brand this weekend. Coach – As part of their summer sale, customers can save up to 40% on select styles at Coach. Michael Kors – Customers can take an additional 20% off sale items during Memorial Day weekend. Neiman Marcus – You can save up to 50% on select styles during the brand's designer sales. Nike – You can score an extra 25% off select styles with code SUMMER25. Urban Outfitters – You can score an extra 40% off sale styles this holiday weekend. Veronica Beard – With code MDW2024, customers can take an extra 20% off select sale styles.

