Did Cate Blanchett Make a Pro-Palestinian Fashion Statement at Cannes?





Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, fans of events known as fashion spectacles – the Oscars, Met Gala, Eurovision – have seen them become venues for sartorial and political stances on the conflict. The Cannes Film Festival in France has not escaped this trend. Several participants used the red carpet on the Croisette to show their support for Israelis or Palestinians during the film festival, with some wearing scarves saying to take them home, referring to Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, and others wearing red pins calling for a ceasefire. fire in Gaza. Off the carpet, model Bella Hadid ate ice cream near the beach in Cannes wear a dress made from the fabric used for kaffiyehsscarves long considered a symbol of solidarity and Palestinian identity. But those obvious displays didn't generate as much buzz as the dress actress Cate Blanchett wore Monday to the premiere of The Apprentice, a docudrama about the early life of former President Donald J. Trump.

At first glance, the dress, a piece from designer Haider Ackermann's unique Spring 2023 couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier, looked like a simple black dress worn with a pearl necklace running the length of Ms. Blanchett's bare shoulders. But as she began to walk down the carpet, flashes of other colors appeared: the back of the dress was such a pale pink that it appeared white, and the dress had an emerald green inner lining that Ms. Blanchett revealed several times while lifting her train. The dress had been significantly altered since its appearance on the trackwhere it had a knee-length hem, lime green back, and lavender lining. As photos of the actress spread online, some interpreted her wearing this palette on a red carpet as an homage to the black, green, white and red Palestinian flag. Photos of Ms. Blanchett in dress posted on Instagram by her stylist And her makeup artist received dozens of comments with emojis of the Palestinian flag or a watermelon, a symbol used to show support for Palestinians in part because the fruit has a similar color scheme to that of the flag. Ms. Blanchett, who does not have her own social media accounts, has not commented publicly on the dress. Reps for the actress did not respond to requests for comment for this article; neither his stylist, Mr. Ackerman, nor the representatives of Jean Paul Gaultier.

But such a statement from Ms. Blanchett would not be completely inconceivable. In November, the actress, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency, called for a ceasefire in Gaza. by addressing the European Parliament. She also signed a a petition is circulating in Hollywood demanding that President Biden push for a ceasefire in Gaza. Then again, the dress was technically pink, black and green; without the red carpet underneath, the garment alone bears little resemblance to the flag. So people could also project the activist role onto the actress. One certainty in the speculation about Ms. Blanchett's dress: a picture is worth a thousand words.

Three independent creators abandon their labels Those glued to the red carpets at Cannes may have missed a series of darker developments in the fashion industry at the start of the film festival. On May 13, the eve of the start of Cannes, the creator Roksanda Ilincic in London announced that she sold the independent namesake label she founded in 2005 for The Brand Group, a company specializing in brand management and development, in order to avoid bankruptcy. Sunday, creator Mara Hoffman announced in Vogue that it was closing her eponymous brand 24 years after she launched it in New York and a few months after Ms. Hoffman received an environmental sustainability award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

And on Tuesday came the news that The Vampires Wife, a British brand whose gothic, retro-glam dresses won fans from Florence Welch, Sienna Miller, Sarah Jessica Parker and Catherine, Princess of Wales, was closing its doors after eight years of operation. 'activity. The difficult wholesale environment, created in large part by the collapse of e-commerce retailers like MatchesFashion and the aggressive buying tactics of others, was discussed by both Ms. Ilincic and Susie Cave, the founder of Vampires Wife, in statements each released on the sale and closure of their respective brands. Rising labor and material costs have also made it increasingly difficult to compete, particularly for independent designers, like Ms. Hoffman, who are trying to produce clothing more sustainably. As she told Vogue, if brands like Mara Hoffman were to use everything they can to effect some sort of transformation, it would need to create different support systems for it.

For brides who see the aisle as a runway If there's one trend that's driven bridal wear in recent years, it might be the move away from the big white confection traditionally worn as a wedding dress. White pants and jumpsuits became popular, as did bridal bikinispops of bright colors and even panty-revealing dresses.

Brides-to-be for whom conventional dresses have little appeal are exactly the type that Ssense, the website loved by a hip audience for its selection of emerging designers and street wear, is targeting with a new bridal collection released this month -this. Featuring pieces from 17 brands, it includes bridal gloves, hats and other accessories, starting at around $170, and clothing starting at around $500. The clothes include exclusive looks adapted from several designers' recent runway collections, including a Simone Rocha dress with pink silk roses stuffed in sheer pockets and a matching extra-long hair bow, a Molly Goddard knit crop top cream and a full skirt with an accompanying tulle veil and a powder pink Sandy Liang mini dress. In other words: lots of cutting-edge options to which we could say “yes”.

