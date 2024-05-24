Fashion
Maria B makes shocking statement about men in Pakistan's fashion industry
Famous Pakistani fashion designer Maria B sparked controversy when she claimed that 80% of men in Pakistan's fashion industry identify as LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other).
In a podcast interview, Maria B spoke about the industry and was asked to speak out against transgender people.
She said her tolerance was exhausted, so she decided to speak out on this issue.
Maria B said she started speaking out about LGBTQ or transgender people when people on social media started saying, “All sexual orientations are allowed in Islam.”
She said she had never spoken about LGBTQ or transgender people before because these people were previously confined to their own identities or their own homes.
This statement sparked various reactions from the public.
Some appreciate Maria B's willingness to tackle a sensitive topic, while others disagree with her approach or dispute her claims.
The conversation highlights the complexities of discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in the cultural context of Pakistan.
This is not the first time that Maria B has been outraged against the LGBTQ community. The creator once demanded that the screening of Joylands be banned across Pakistan.
|
