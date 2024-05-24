10 Collections That Stunned at Bay Area Student Fashion Shows





Wearable veils, jaw-dropping knits and oversized butterfly sleeves took to the runway this month during the Bay Area's unofficial fashion week. Undergraduate and graduate students from California College of the Arts, San Francisco State University and the Academy of Art debuted their thesis collections to massive applause and, in the case of a special collection, with a breath of fresh air. Here are 10 collections from emerging and talented designers that cracked me up and renewed my enthusiasm for the Bay's unique fashion scene. Paulina Aguilar-Rosil's plaid skirt and mini dress with an exaggerated bow elicited an audible response from the show audience — and for good reason. The audacity of the SF State student My poor The collection brought the Chicana aesthetic into conversation with Catholic school uniforms. The result was a collection that told a compelling story about Aguilar-Rosil's upbringing in Los Angeles, using specific references that distinguished her designs from other, more familiar versions of It Girl styles. At the CCA show, Pamela Alcala's hand-crocheted collection didn't just reinvent knitwear: it built an entire world out of brushed wool. Alcala told KQED that his look was a “men's version of fashion.” [her] Grandma,” who lives in Cuernavaca, Mexico, taught Alcala to sew and is obsessed with cats. Her designs were delightfully colorful and fresh, juxtaposing rich oranges and graying purples on playful silhouettes. Among them: almost long sleeves and cat-eared hoods. As Jagmehak Mandhan's pink look rounded the corner of the Academy of Art's catwalk, attendees along the aisle gasped. Using fabrics she hand-selected from across North India and pieces of her mother's 1989 wedding dress, Mandhan breathed exuberant life into traditional embroideries and regal silhouettes. Back at CCA, Winny Qingzihua Guan's knit dress, made from deconstructed N95 masks spun into yarn, was one of her favorite garments. Guan's textured details transformed the dress into an ecosystem that rewarded close observation: Here and there, horizontal strips of elastic from recycled masks floated as the model strutted. Arnel Noquez's collection brought all Zillenial Bratz fantasies to life at the SF State show. But beyond that iconic reference, each look was grounded in elegant craftsmanship, especially this crop top and mini skirt set adorned with charming fur details. The gooey center of CCA designer Yiwei Wang's collection was a series of incredible pants and a skirt that combined texture, pattern and layering in a refreshing concert. Each look was completely different from the other but united in a shared reimagining of bottoms. Keana Pukahi De Bruce launched a stunning collection at the SF State show titled Plains, meaning “home” or “land”, which celebrates the designer’s Fijian roots and introduces traditional materials into ready-to-wear. Neat shell beads, coconut fibers and a patterned fabric made from mulberry bark called masi – typically used in ceremonies – were highlights of the collection. Haydée Quesedo was another marvel at the Academy of Art show, mixing punk rock and flamenco silhouettes. Quesedo's designs featured chains, loose denim skirts and embroidered patches galore. Johnny UN stood out at the Academy of Art exhibition with a striking, brooding collection that surreptitiously commented on war, the designer told KQED. Graphic cutouts, ripped sleeves and tons of billowing tulle dissolved into each other in UN looks, provoking feelings of disaster and detonation. The effect was disturbing and spectacular. Among the many structural experiments performed on the Academy of Art podium, those of Joey Ledoux were the most physically multidimensional. Inspired by his time spent sailing with his grandfather as a child, Ledoux transformed outdoor recreation materials, including collapsible tent stakes and sails, into airy, wearable sculptures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kqed.org/arts/13958404/bay-area-student-fashion-shows-2024

