Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress





Julia Louis-Dreyfus was heavily inspired by Princess Diana's wedding dress. In the latest episode of his podcast Wiser than meby Lemonade Media, which featured guest Vera Wang, the 63-year-old actress discussed how she admired the iconic wedding dress that Princess Diana wore during her nuptials to King Charles III in 1981 and how she incorporated some of the design elements in the dress she wore to marry her husband Brad Hall. “I got married in 1987 and my wedding dress was very Lady Di inspired. I wasn't a big Lady Di or anything, but her wedding dress was really crazy,” the actress explained. Seinfeld star at the beginning of the episode. Princess Diana in her wedding dress.

Hulton-Deutsch/CORBIS/Corbis Collection via Getty

“This has A room with a view atmosphere, and I was so crazy about this movie. Lady Di's dress had these puffy sleeves with 2 layers of lace that came off the wrist,” she continued. “And I totally stole that from my dress, which was kind of a study of everything which was horrible in the 80s. Well, I mean, that's not fair. It was good, but it was so 80s.” Noting that “one of the great things about clothes” is that they “identify an era,” she added that the dress made her feel like “Cinderella at the ball.” “And so maybe I'm a little embarrassed when I look at that dress now, but it was a statement of a special moment,” she said. “The huge sleeves, the sweetheart neckline, the fabric flower crown in my hair. I'm pretty sure Brad was wearing a suit. Anyway, man, it was romantic, and I was getting married. And for that, Okay, I admit it. (From left) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Princess Diana.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Instagram; David Levenson/Getty

Princess Diana's dress featured a secret horseshoe-shaped jewel in 18-karat gold studded with white diamonds, which Louis-Dreyfus reproduced in his own way. “Oh, and, okay, and you know what I did? I had this tiny dolphin hand-carved out of stone, sort of a charm, like a little talisman,” Louis-Dreyfus explained . “And I asked them to sew it on my dress because I thought it was a good symbol of joy. You know, dolphins are so happy. Isn't that cool?” “But get this. I told them not to tell me where they sewed it. And I still don't know where it is in the dress, which I think is pretty fabulous,” she continued. “It's somewhere in there. Whispering fortunes sewn with lucky threads of grace.” According to Louis-Dreyfus, her wedding day was “quite a show” when it came to all the clothes. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall on their wedding day.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Instagram

“The bridesmaid dresses were fantastic. They were low-waisted, and they were heavy linen in a very particular green, a celadon green,” she said, noting that they had “a kind of sea ​​pass”. Her “going away dress” was cream in color and also featured the same pattern as the bridesmaids' dresses. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “I got a little carried away, but that's what fashion is for, just to carry us away. We dress for our rituals. The clothes we wear convey a certain importance, and they play an important role in what makes an event special,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

