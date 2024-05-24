Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego to replace JCPenney with 850 apartments

One of San Diego's premier retail destinations is embarking on the next generation of retail with plans to transform a flagship space into an upscale apartment community.

Simon Real Estate Group announcement Earlier this week, it will remake the west end of Fashion Valley Mall with 850 luxury residential units, 100,000 square feet of new stores and restaurants and an outdoor plaza. The development will replace the JCPenney store and adjacent surface parking areas.

The department store will remain open through the 2025 holiday season, and construction on the commercial and residential project is expected to begin shortly afterward, in early 2026, the mall owner said.

Real estate trends fluctuate with demands, and this is currently what the market demands. Residential has been really underserved in a lot of markets, and our properties tend to have potential for additional density, Mark Silvestri, president of development for Simon Property Groups, told the Union-Tribune on Thursday. Fashion Valley is so well located to offer this. We think it's a very good choice.

Opened in 1969 and expanded in 1981, Fashion Valley Mall, located at 7007 Friars Road, spans nearly 81 acres and includes 1.7 million square feet of retail space.

Simon Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment company with ownership interests in 195 shopping centers and other commercial properties in the United States. The company co-owns most of the mall, 64 acres, alongside Prime Property Fund, a real estate investment. fund managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate. The Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus section of the mall are separately owned.

In 2020, Simon and Brookfield Property Group purchased the retail business of JC Penney Company in a bankruptcy court sale this helped the retailer avoid a complete collapse. The owner of Fashion Mall Valley then acquired the 17-acre parcel from the department stores in a separate but related transaction, Silvestri said.

The westernmost portion of the center, from the store to Fashion Valley Road, is zoned mixed use, allowing for high-density residential, based on the Mission Valley Community Plan adopted in 2019.

Silvestri said the mall owner, who has not yet submitted a development plan to the city of San Diego, is working alongside partner AMLI Residential and architect RDC to create a casual, coastal-style project which fits into the existing environment of the shopping center. The upscale center recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation with refreshed facades and new landscaping, and will add three European fashion houses to its repertoire later this year.

AMLI Residential is owned by Prime Property Fund and currently has another project under construction in San Diego, a 434-unit, seven-story project in Kearny Mesa called AMLI Aero. Founded in 1980, AMLI owns and manages 26,000 apartments in 77 communities.

Fashion Valley's residential units will be spread across five-story buildings and marketed as luxury homes with high-end finishes and access to extensive amenities. The mall owner will incorporate parking, but the plan is still being configured. The apartments will be slightly separated from the new commercial component, designed by 505Design and expected to open by the end of 2026.

Our intention is to make it seamless, to move the mall straight to new retail and then to residential, Silvestri said. There will be some separation from residential, but we are thinking about how that interaction will work. Ideally, all of these are truly complementary and one enhances the other.

The owner of the shopping center plans a gradual development of residential units. Simon will have to comply with the city's regulations for inclusionary housing, meaning the company will have to set aside 10 percent of the units for low-income families or pay a fee.

It's unclear whether the project will require discretionary approvals, although the mall owner anticipates the review and eligibility process will take at least 12 months.

Fashion Valleys' planned remodeling is consistent with trends in the retail industry as large shopping centers move away from their once-dominant anchors, big box stores, said real estate analyst Gary London, director from local firm London Moeder Advisors.

My firm has examined numerous shopping center properties over the past decade where developers or potential buyers were considering expanding or replacing retail with housing and, to a lesser extent, hotels or offices, did he declare. This is very much in line with what mall owners and buyers are doing in the country, given that the traditional anchors of these centers are struggling or have disappeared.

The development will be across the street from the Riverwalk mega project, where 4,300 residential units, 152,000 square feet of retail and 1 million square feet of office space are planned for construction in 2035. Although Riverwalk is in Waiting, the Fashion Valley project benefits from its proximity to an amenity-rich environment, London said.

London warned, however, that the Fashion Valley apartments would likely take several years to 10 years to come to fruition, given market conditions.

The apartment cycle has peaked in terms of rent levels and occupancy rates, he said. Everything announced today will be a medium to long term play.

Silvestri said Simon Property Group would use its own capital to finance the project. The mall owner will spend several hundred million dollars on the commercial and residential project.

The substantial investment appears to be on par with Simons' efforts to redevelop his other properties. The real estate company disclosed in a recent regulatory filing that it is spending $931 million on new development, redevelopment and expansion projects currently under construction.

Meanwhile, the city of San Diego is seeking to acquire, through an eminent domain claim, 27,748 square feet of land in Fashion Valley that it needs for a water pipeline project. It is unclear whether the lawsuit, still ongoing, will affect the project. Simon declined to comment on the dispute.