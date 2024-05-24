Signage reveals that Ross Dress for Less is coming to Scottsbluff; FiveBelow is also expected





Ross Dress for Less, a chain that offers clothing, home goods and other items, will be the latest store to open in Uptown Scottsbluff. A soon-to-be-posted sign at the store revealed that the discount retailer would soon open its doors in the mall. In a March press release, Ross Stores Inc. said it planned to add 90 new stores in 2024, 75 of which were Ross Dress for Less stores. In other activity at the mall, building permits for signage filed with the city of Scottsbluff also indicate a FiveBelow will be located at the mall. FiveBelow is another retail chain that offers discounted specialty items, from home decor to pet supplies, with its key demographic being tweens and teens. The FiveBelow Inc. website says most of the store's items are between $1 and $5. Currently, FiveBelow operates 1,600 stores in 43 states, including stores in Bellevue, Omaha, Lincoln, Papillion, Grand Island and North Platte. People also read… Confirmation of the planned third store in the mall has not yet been made. RockStep Capital officials remained tight-lipped as construction of the mall was underway. Andy Weiner, the company's president, confirmed only that three national tenants were considering opening in the mall, in the space Herbergers formerly occupied. The Herbergers store occupied 50,000 square feet at the mall. Each of the stores will have an exterior entrance, but will also have entrances into the shopping centers. Weiner and other RockStep Capital officials speaking at a recent Scottsbluff City Council meeting confirmed only that two tenants are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a third tenant in the first quarter of 2025. Weiner estimated that 75 to 90 jobs would be created. created with the new stores. Just last week, the Star-Herald contacted Uptown Scottsbluff officials, who said they were unable to release any information regarding the new stores. The Star-Herald also repeatedly contacted corporate communications representatives for the three stores expected to make announcements regarding their openings, but did not receive a response. RockStep Capital also owns the neighboring property formerly occupied by Kmart and other retailers, where Racine Leahy of RockStep Capitals confirmed during an April meeting that a national company had signed a letter of intent to locate in an exterior plot. Current plans for the former Kmart building will involve it being occupied by two to three retailers, according to plans outlined in a redevelopment plan submitted by RockStep Capital to the city of Scottsbluff. Contact Maunette To read: [email protected], 308-632-9054. We are always interested in hearing about news from our community. Let us know what happens! Go to form The economic news you need Get the latest local business news delivered to your inbox for FREE each week.

