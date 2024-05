Anya Taylor-Joy gives new meaning to the term backless dress

In the world of celebrity fashion, there are few who stand out with a unique and authentic style, rather than simply the work of a savvy stylist. Rihanna, Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Julia Fox, Lil Nas Anya Taylor-Joy now appears to be aiming to become one of those stars whose every outfit choice is detailed in detail, after a series of boundary-pushing looks. This week, Taylor-Joy turned heads in New York in a daring ensemble from Mugler's fall 2024 collection: a literally backless burgundy leather mini dress with asymmetrical sleeves and a provocative belt. Her look was elevated with burgundy suede pumps from Christian Louboutin and a bold silver cuff from the Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti collection. Earlier in the week, she paired high-waisted olive leather shorts with a nude long-sleeve top and brown leather knee-high boots. Before that, at the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France, she wowed the crowd in a diaphanous Jacquemus dress and wide-brimmed straw hat, embodying the chic of the Croisette. She also wore a navel-baring Jil Sander two-piece skirt suit with a 1920s-style cap. She looked lovely in these bold shorts. Photo: Getty Images Bring Riviera chic to the Croisette. Photo: Getty Images While promoting his new film, Furiosa: A Mad Max saga, meanwhile, Taylor-Joy showcased a range of daring looks. She wore a strappy, leather-baring Ludovic De Saint Sernin minidress from his New York show, a vintage Paco Rabanne spiked couture number, and a custom Balmain dress shaped like metal armor. The verdict? Anya Taylor-Joy is in her risk-taking fashion era, and we can't wait to see where it takes her next. She literally had to be encased in this custom metal Balmain number. Photo: Getty Images This rare Paco Rabanne haute couture piece is from the spring 1996 collection. Photo: Getty Images

