



Australian fashion brand Dion Lee has called in administrators, dealing a blow to the eponymous brand which has dressed celebrities including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, the Duchess of Sussex and Troye Sivan. The move comes after Australian retail chain Cue announced it had withdrawn its investment in designer clothing. Dion Lee's Australian arm has been placed into administration by Antony Resnick of insolvency firm dVT Group, who is evaluating the future of the business and seeking to attract new investors. Taylor Swift (second from right) wears a Dion Lee corset at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The brand has six retail stores in Australia and one in the United States (its first North American store opened in Miami at the end of last year), which is Lee's largest market. Resnick said he was urgently evaluating all options related to U.S. activities. We are in the very early stages of our administrative process and our current focus is to speak with the team based in Australia and the United States and transmit all relevant operational and financial data, Resnick said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald. Retail stores in Australia and the online store will continue to operate. Dion Lee at the Sydney Opera House in May 2017. The designer is now based in New York. Photograph: Wendell Teodoro/AAP Lee, born in Sydney and now based in New York, graduated in 2008 from the Tafe fashion design studio in New South Wales, whose notable alumni include Akira Isogawa, Bianca Spender and Nicky Zimmermann. He founded his eponymous brand the following year and launched his first womenswear collection at Australian Fashion Week at the age of 23. Soon he was hailed as the boy wonder of Australian fashion, with luxury clothes described as body-friendly, sculptural, technical but sensual and get married traditional sewing with construction. Models on the catwalk at the Dion Lees Spring 2024 show in New York in September. Photo: WWD/Getty Images The brand has had a presence at New York fashion week since 2013, the same year Lee partnered with Australian retailer Cue. On Thursday, Cue announced he had dropped out of the label. After a recent strategic review, Cue Group has made the decision to focus on our local Cue and Veronika Maine operations, a spokesperson said. In April this year, Dion Lee launched a show during Shanghai Fashion Week, seen as an attempt to reach the Chinese market. Resnick said: The Dion Lee brand is one of the few Australian fashion brands to have successfully broken into international markets in recent years and there is no doubt about the high creative esteem in which it is held. It is regularly worn by cultural icons and influencers. He is known in the industry for his unique designs, all of which are expected to attract interest from local and international investors.

