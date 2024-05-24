Julia Louis-Dreyfus discusses making her Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more. Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus spoke about the making of her wedding dress, inspired by the one worn by Princess Diana during her marriage to the current King Charles III in 1981.

The 63-year-old actress opened up about her 1987 marriage to husband Brad Hall during an episode of her podcast, Wiser than me, broadcast on May 23. His remarks came a year after he first revealed that Diana's wedding outfit inspired her dress, as Seinfeld The star originally wore a white dress with a flowing ballgown skirt and quintessential 1980s puff sleeves adorned with ruffles to her nuptials.

During the podcast episode, she admitted that while she wasn't a huge fan of Princess Diana, she still thought the royal family's wedding dress was a**. She pointed out how much the princess dress looked like the wardrobe from the movie. A room with a view (1985), before describing how this outfit inspired her.

The Lady Dis dress had these puffy sleeves with two layers of lace that came off the wrist, she explained. And I totally stole that from my dress, which was kind of a study of everything that was horrible about the '80s. Well, I mean, that's not fair. It was good, but it was so 80s.

However, she also recognized that one of the benefits of clothing is that it identifies with an era. She further clarified that she felt like Cinderella at the ball in her wedding dress.

Louis-Dreyfus continued to describe how so many elements of the look were best suited to her marriage to Hall, with whom she now shares two sons, Henry, 31, and Charlie, 26.

Maybe I'm a little embarrassed when I look at that dress now, but it was a statement of a special moment, she added. The huge sleeves, the sweetheart neckline, the fabric flower crown in my hair. I'm pretty sure Brad was wearing a suit. Either way, man, it was romantic and I was going to get married. And for that, okay, I admit it. It was perfect.

She then shared that when the dress was made, it had something special sewn inside, which she said meant a lot to her.

I had this tiny dolphin hand-carved out of stone, a sort of charm, like a little talisman, she explained. And I asked them to sew it on my dress because I thought it was a good symbol of joy. You know, dolphins are so happy.

However, according to the Veep star, she told her designer not to tell her where inside the dress the dolphin charm was sewn.

And I still don't know where it is in the dress, which I think is quite fabulous, she admitted. It's in there somewhere. Whispering fortunes sewn with lucky threads of grace.

Louis-Dreyfus then admitted that, sartorially speaking, her entire wedding day was quite a production. She also recalled how her five bridesmaids wore fantastic dresses.

They were low-waisted, and they were made of heavy linen in a very particular green, a celadon green, she said of the dresses, noting that they had a sailor collar, which the actor also wore on the going away dress she wore after the wedding. .

After describing the cream-colored dress she wore after the nuptials, she acknowledged how meaningful clothes can be during such important events.

I got a little carried away, but that's what fashion is for, just to carry us away. We dress for our rituals, she said. The clothes we wear convey a certain importance and are a large part of what makes an event special.

The Louis-Dreyfus wedding dress was not far from Diana's look, as the princess wore a voluminous wedding dress for her nuptials, as her dress became one of the most recognizable dresses of all time. Her wedding dress was designed by her former husband and wife duo David and Elizabeth Emanuel, while the silk taffeta gown featured a fitted bodice covered in panels of antique Carrickmacross lace that originally belonged to Queen Mary . The outfit also included a sequin-encrusted train measuring 25 feet, which remains the longest in royal wedding history.

There was so much secrecy surrounding the dress that the Emmanuels had to create an alternative dress in case the dress was preemptively revealed to the public.

In 2021, Princess Diana's wedding dress was displayed at Kensington Palace as part of a temporary exhibition exploring royal style. It was the first time the dress belonging to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, had been on display in 25 years.