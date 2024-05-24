Heidi Klum's wild Cannes outfits included a dress made entirely of feathers and another that was just a giant ruffle





When Heidi Klum attends a fashion event, you know you're going to get something incredibly unique. The model and America's Got Talent the judge did everything from jumping on the cutout dress trend with tons of other celebrities to go viral dress up as a worm for Halloween . As the Cannes Film Festival continues to unfold, Klum once again showed her A-game by wearing two wild outfits, and as usual, she absolutely rocked them! When Heidi Klum attended the 30th annual amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday, she appeared in not one, but two looks. Even though it was her second look of the evening, you have to see this stunning sheer dress with white feathers that she wore for the cocktail portion of the charity event: (Image credit: Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR) The model always knows how to surprise with something unexpected! The transparent dress, a fashion statement that she famous during the Avatar 2 first , was Klum's second dress of the evening. She later paired the sheer dress with a white blazer. In addition to the white look, Klum also wore a blush dress from Lever Couture's SS24 “Velocity of Emotions” collection, according to WWD. Check this: (Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Klum showed off her legs in the ruffled dress, which she paired with large green earrings and white and peach open-toe stilettos. The satin asymmetrical dress had a stunning train that also draped the model. She actually brought her 20-year-old daughter Leni to the event, who wore her own version of the sheer dress trend, in a contrasting black ensemble with floral details throughout. Tons of celebrities came to the Cannes gala that night, including Cher, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Rowland, Diane Kruger and Demi Moore, who also had a film premiering at the festival at longest ovation to date . The event took place at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc and is held each year to support amfAR's groundbreaking AIDS research during the film festival. Klum wore white again in Cannes for this look she shared Instagram Also: Your daily mix of entertainment news Tons of films have premiered at the Cannes Film Festival since it opened on May 14. Before the festival ended this weekend, attendees saw the Kevin Costner film. Horizon: an American sagathe film Donald Trump by Sebastian Stan The apprentice and that of Francis Ford Coppola Megacitythis last sparked strong reactions from critics . Along with Heidi Klum, looking stunning at Cannes in bold, edgy looks, the star is set to return to the TV schedule 2024 next week for another season of America's Got Talent. Klum will return to her judging duties alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara when the new season premieres on Tuesday, May 28.

