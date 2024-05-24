Look: Dogs Don's Met Gala-inspired looks at the Pet Gala Fashion Show





1 of 5 | Darla, a Pomeranian dressed in a recreated Met Gala look sported by Cardi B, attends the Anthony Rubio Designs Pet Gala at the AKC Museum of the Dog in New York on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License photo Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter May 23 (UPI) — Canine couture is now on display at the AKC Museum of the Dog in New York after more than two dozen dogs donned Met Gala-inspired clothing and walked the red carpet for the second annual Pet Gala. Fashion designer Anthony Rubio's second annual fundraiser at the museum featured dogs wearing clothing inspired by Met Gala looks sported by celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, Gayle King and many others. “For The Pet Gala, I have to figure out how to translate the clothes worn by humans onto our four-legged stars. Humans can suffer from their fashion, but dogs can't. Their comfort and safety are my top priority. It's a challenge that I am always willing to thrive under pressure,” Rubio. » said on the museum's website. He said the purpose of the event was simple. “I'm doing this to make everyone happy, because in today's world, in the state we're in, there are too many bad things happening,” Rubio said. told the Hollywood Reporter. “Everything is negative, there are clouds over everyone's heads. Everyone is angry. So I'm doing this to raise happiness and bring some light into the world.” A Morkie dressed as model Gigi Hadid poses backstage at the Anthony Rubio Pet Gala at the AKC Museum of the Dog in New York on May 20, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License photo Outfits worn by dogs at what was billed as “the biggest night in pet fashion” will now be on display at the Dog Museum. “I hope that when people see the exhibit, they get some pleasure and joy from it,” said Christopher Bromson, the museum’s CEO and executive director. “These pieces are so intricate and so beautiful. And just to understand the amount of work that goes into them and the inspiration, Anthony is truly inspired by fashion and the art that is fashion.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2024/05/23/Pet-Gala-Museum-of-the-Dog-New-York-Anthony-Rubio/7541716485785/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos