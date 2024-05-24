Lady Gaga wore a part-car dress to the world premiere of the film Chromatica Ball





Lady Gaga goes from meat dresses to automobile parts. The “Rain On Me” singer wore what she described as a “car piece” as part of her all-white ensemble on the red carpet on Thursday (May 23) at the world premiere of her new concert film, Ball Gaga Chromaticain Los Angeles. Sporting a dramatic black hairstyle and bleached eyebrows, Gaga, 38, was joined by fans at Nya Studios, where she previewed the new film, which takes place behind the scenes of her life. Chromatica ball tour stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in September 2022. Gaga later shared a closer look at her red carpet outfit on Instagram and captioned the photo: “On the red carpet I told them it was a car part.” They said what kind and I said I don't know, I'm not a mechanic. Related: Lady Gaga's Dating History: Taylor Kinney, Christian Carino and More

Mother Monster is always looking for her perfect partner. Lady Gaga has had several serious relationships since she rose to fame, but the pop star has yet to truly find The One. In her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, the A Star Is Born actress made a heartbreaking confession that her personal identity […] After a quick costume change, Gaga appeared on stage in a black ensemble with a mask while being interviewed by Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. On her Chromatica ball stadium tour, the Grammy winner performed 20 shows around the world, including the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, in support of her chart-topping 2020 album, Chromatic. At Thursday's screening, Gaga revealed that she performed five concerts while sick with COVID-19. The tour itself was delayed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A dream Harley Quinn! While Lady Gaga's role in the Joker sequel, Folie à Deux, was kept under wraps, she shared a first look at her costume. The "Born This Way" singer, 36, was photographed in New York City on Saturday, March 25, while filming the upcoming DC Studios movie. Gaga served up Harley Quinn's pinnacle of realness in […] "I shared it with everyone on my team. I said, "I don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and that you don't have to play and you don't have to work that day, but I'm going to do the show" because I just didn't do it. I want to disappoint all the fans," Gaga said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "And the way I saw it too, it was like the fans were all putting themselves in danger every day by coming to the show." Gaga said she was particularly proud of the Chromatica ball, hence the concert film. "I had the impression that Chromatica ball It was a time where I took it to the next level and it was something worth documenting and seeing for the people I love – not that I didn't love my other tours," she declared. "I'm sure we can all understand that the feeling of personal pride in something is really different from the feeling everyone around you feels." Ball Gaga Chromatica premieres on HBO on Saturday, May 26.

