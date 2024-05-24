Anya Taylor-Joy Dons Mugler 'Bondage' Dress on Colbert's 'Late Show'





Anya Taylor-Joy made an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday. The Emmy-nominated actress discussed her upcoming film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” with the eponymous host. For her late-night appearance, Taylor-Joy styled a bold red leather mini dress from Mugler's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The striking piece featured structured fabric along the skirt and bodice, with a full cropped sleeve on one shoulder and draped fabric on the other. The most striking element of Taylor-Joy's dress, however, was present in the back. Anya Taylor-Joy, left, and Stephen Colbert. The back of the Mugler piece featured a corset-like element with strips of fabric laced together and holding the garment together. Lace-up details create an exposed effect. Taylor-Joy coordinated her look with matching red pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with silver jewelry, including a cuff bracelet and delicate earrings. Taylor-Joy's blonde hair was styled in a long ponytail, while her makeup featured a bold eye and pop of color with a dark red lip. Her look was curated by stylist Ryan Hastings. Anya Taylor-Joy MEGA/GC Images Taylor-Joy's bold red mini dress made its runway debut during Mugler's Fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection presentation during Paris Fashion Week last March. Bondage-inspired pieces and sensual lines featured prominently in creative director Casey Cadwallader's designs. The collection was inspired by the insect-shaped creations of Mugler founder Manfred Thierry Mugler. “I was really kind of tempted by the dark side, but I found a nice balance that was both very, very glamorous,” Cadwallader explained backstage. A selection from Mugler's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. Taylor Hill/Getty Images. “Mugler is all about empowerment and I think there are different facets to that. It can be beautiful, light and airy, but it can also be difficult. Taylor-Joy went fully dressed throughout her press tour for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” The actress' appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last April was one of her first events to promote the film. For the occasion, Taylor-Joy took inspiration from S&M edginess in a selection from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. Anya Taylor-Joy, left, and Stephen Colbert. Since April, Taylor-Joy has worn pieces from Dior, Balmain and a spiked '90s Paco Rabanne look. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is the prequel film to George Miller’s Oscar-winning 2015 feature film “Mad Max: Fury Road.” The film stars Taylor-Joy as the title character on a path of vengeance to return home to a desolate world. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” hits theaters on May 24.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/anya-taylor-joy-mugler-dress-stephen-colbert-1236397982/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos