Michael & Hushi: the New York brand of the year 2000 behind Bella Hadid's Keffiyeh dress

Hushidar Mortezai, half of the politically charged and tongue-in-cheek brand Micheal & Hushi, discusses the design of the statement dress the model chose to show support for Palestine at Cannes

In case you missed it yesterday [May 23] Bella Hadid stepped out between red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival in a red Keffiyeh dress. The model, who is half-Palestinian on her father's side, was definitely showing her support for the Palestinian people, who are currently being killed en masse by Israeli forces. Made from a traditional red and white checkered fabric and draped around the body to become an asymmetrical jumpsuit, the garment was the work of New York newcomers Michael Sears and Hushidar Mortezai, the designers behind the radical brand of the '90s 2000 Michael & Hushi. Dropped as part of their AW01 collection, the look appeared in countless editorials and proved as controversial in 2001 as it has on social media over the past twelve hours.

Although fashion is often criticized as a frivolous industry, as Hadid knows well, the clothes we wear can wield significant political power, and although many have pointed out that the piece looks more like a Jordanian keffiyeh than a keffiyeh Palestinian, his message was clear. In a time of genocide and oppression, Bella isn't afraid to show her roots, no one should be, says Mortzecai, who is Iranian-American. She works the media to share her message and her voice, and it's incredible. Her message is of love, survival and unity, just like mine. This is the epitome of this vintage Michael & Hushi dress.

According to Mortezai, Hadid wore the dress when a photographer friend, Yasmine Diba, pulled it out at random with the idea that she might one day capture the model wearing it. My mother had it cleaned by hand, repaired any damage and gave it to him for a possible future project, he said. Little did he know it would be one of the standout looks of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, standing out in a sea of ​​generic sequin dresses and elegant but confident suits. Here, he talks to us about the look, his work as an Iranian-American designer before and after 9/11, and the importance of using fashion as a statement.

Photography Jacopo Raule / GC Image via Getty

Hey Hushi! Could you tell us a little about who you are and your label please? Hushi Mortezai: Yes! I am Iranian-American and Michael [Sears] is originally from Las Vegas. I left Iran when I was almost three years old and grew up in the United States. I returned to Iran after 28 years and fell in love with my culture and how the women in particular were so strong and yet so glamorous and how they also used fashion as a social challenge. I saw women and girls defy the moral police by using their hijab to assert their bodily autonomy, I saw the strength of Afghan refugees, I saw the strength of Kurdish women. I had these diasporic awakenings typical of returning to the country of origin. My father was a humanitarian and taught me about the struggle of many people, including those in Palestine, when I was a child. After the trip, I returned to New York where I lived, designed and owned a tiny silver shop in the East Village with Michael from 1997 to 2002. We are both self-taught and Michael's innate technical abilities are what made the hem of this handkerchief. dress. He did construction, I did textiles, hand painting and styling, and we came together in West meets East fashion. Our work was conceptual, pop, against the grain, but always focused on celebration and fashion art.

A lot of our work sucked, but the media didn't get it and many articles said we had women in chadors with machine guns on our trail. There were no weapons, no ammunition, and none of us ever believed it. The work takes the stereotypes presented by the media and throws them back in their faces. Hushidar Mortezai

What was the inspiration for the fall-winter 2001 collection, which featured the Keffiyeh dress?. Hushi Mortezai: The inspiration for this collection was based on all of these things coming together, and our very first show was put together with just $5,000. But specifically, the inspiration was a square scarf, and using that square and translating it into dresses, skirts, etc. We created “square” ruffles using scarves brought back from my trip as well as other textile designs, I created a delicate printed sheer lace. with stereotypical images of what it means to be Middle Eastern and slogans transformed into a revolution of love. We held up a mirror and reflected it, deflected it, and turned it around. Michael built everything by hand, including the curly toe high heels. The show also draws inspiration from the strength of women and celebrates the beauty of women in Iran and throughout the Middle East, as well as the ways in which women are orientalized, commodified, objectified, othered and stereotyped both by the West and East, as well as by the West. The Islamophobia they face. The collection was a naive love letter to all these wonderful women. In the pre-Internet, pre-social media era of fashion, there was no representation for anyone from the region who dared to translate any part of the Middle East into a modern language for future generations.

Photography Jacopo Raule/ GC Images for Getty

Who was the model who wore this look at the show? Did she have a link with the region? Hushi Mortezai: The model who wore this particular look is Noémie Ditzler. She was chosen because she had a very strong grace and understood the love and history that was in the dress. It was our very first show, it was a scary step forward and we did it with no money. So we had a very small group of models at our disposal. We also had our model friends in the show. 24 years ago, there was not a single model of any Swana descent. [that we could cast to wear the dress] believe me, we searched and searched. What was the reaction to the collection at the time? I saw some choice articles in which he was featured [see above] Hushi Mortezai: The labels used were often ironic but in reality quite prejudiced. This Keffiyeh fabric, and any sort of Persian or Arabic writing on anything, amounted to terrorism to Western media. There was no representation of the area's creatives or anyone supporting this aesthetic. My friends created [Middle Eastern creative magazine] Bidoun at that time, and they were the only ones doing it at the time. A lot of our work sucked, but the media didn't understand that and there were many articles saying we had women in chadors with machine guns on our trail, but there was no weapons, not ammunition that none of us ever believed in. that. The work takes the stereotypes presented by the media and throws them back in their faces.

Our second show was scheduled for the Friday after 9/11. [at NYFW] and we had RSVPs from Barneys, Bergdorfs etc, but that day everything changed. New York was shut down so we had to close our own store, many businesses were leaving the city Hushidar Mortezai

You mentioned in an email we exchanged when I contacted you for this interview that you lost your business after 9/11. Can you tell me a little more about this? Hushi Mortezai: It's strange, we feel like we're living in another post-9/11 world forever, so there's a little PTSD stirred up by seeing Bella in that dress and all the online hate she gets. Although Fall/Winter 2001 was our first show, we had already done many other looks and received many reviews and critiques, albeit myopic ones. Our little store was almost All right. Our second show was scheduled for the Friday after 9/11. [at NYFW] and we had RSVPs from Barneys, Bergdorfs etc, but that day everything changed. New York was shut down so we had to close our own store and a lot of businesses were leaving the city. We continued to put on small creative shows for the next four years, until 2004, but we couldn't afford to buy the Italian show. Vogue Linda Evangelista wore our head-to-toe Ronald McDonald-inspired leather outfit. I can't be sure of the biases [bringing the business down] because I was not very good at business and made many mistakes. After September 11, this whole new language [we created] was untouchable and considered dangerous. We wanted to offer something new, but it wasn't the right time. It seems like this mode of attack and this rage [is happening] everything is all over again and what is missing is nuance, everything is still black and white. The only absolute is not to kill others. I feel like I dragged my friend Michael, a true visionary, into my personal choices regarding my roots. Eventually we both left New York, I went to Los Angeles and Mike went home to Vegas. I turned more towards being an artist with fashion as a medium, creating a new language for Iranian youth in the United States. Now I'm getting into restoration, land management, and native gardening. I feel like identity has become so divisive and the last fight [anybody is concerned about] is the fight for planet Earth.

Courtesy of Michael & Hushi