Bella Hadid wears a Palestinian keffiyeh dress at the Cannes Film Festival





After several months away from the spotlight with her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos Bella Hadid's red carpet return was everything we wanted and more. For example, yesterday when she wore three different looks during a busy day of photo calls. Her first dress of the day was the most poignant, as she gave a nod to her Palestinian roots in a vintage Michael and Hushi dress made from red and white keffiyehs, which are a traditional Arab hairstyle associated with Palestine. It featured ruffles on the long skirt as well as tassels on the bodice. She paired the 2001 runway look with red Gucci sandals, a white Sandy Liang scrunchie and gold hoop earrings. Jacopo Raulé Porter Jacquemus She was later photographed leaving the Martinez Hotel (where all the Cannes stars stay) wearing a mid-length, partially backless white dress by Jacquemus, which featured draped detail at the base of the back. She accessorized it with a turquoise Jacquemus handbag, chunky gold cuffs, and super modern white sandals. Her hair was still pulled back into her signature bun, while a hint of a tan line was visible on her back. Pool Wearing a vintage Atelier Versace For her last appearance of the day, she walked the Phew Love premiered on the red carpet in a vintage Atelier Versace look also from 2001. The shimmering black dress featured a plunging neckline and an accompanying scarf, which she draped around her wrists. Arnold Jerocki Wearing vintage Versace, 2024 Marc Piasecki Wearing a TomFord for Gucci look from 1996, 2022 Wearing archival clothing in Cannes is something of a style signature for Hadid. Earlier this week, she wore a vintage Versace bodycon mini dress in yellow jacquard, while later the same day she appeared on her balcony in a pink Dolce & Gabbana 2003 corset dress previously worn by Jessica Alba. Her penchant for vintage looks dates back to the 2022 festival, when Law Roach started styling her hair. At this edition, she wore a Tom Ford for Gucci dress from 1996 (with an iconic cutout at the hip that showed off gold details on her thong underneath); a strapless black Versace dress from 1987 with a sculptural peplum; and a black and white 1980s Chanel look with detachable sleeves. Watch this space for more vintage looks for Hadid. Related story

