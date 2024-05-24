Is fashion serious about sustainability?

Eva Kruse is not happy.

Fifteen years after the founder of the Danish Fashion Institute and Copenhagen Fashion Week launched a sustainable fashion event to give the industry a place at the UN's annual COP climate summit, changes are far from sufficient.

It wasn't the idea that we'd still be talking about the same things in 15 years, Kruse, now head of global engagement at sustainability-focused loungewear startup Pangaia, told the audience at this year's Global Fashion Summit. I'll be completely honest, I'm pretty disappointed in all of us for not being able to get things done.

It's a frustration that permeated the event, which has become the industry's highest-profile sustainability gathering.

Certainly, executives no longer roll their eyes when the subject is broached, noted Julie Gilhart, industry veteran and premier sustainability champion. But while issues related to climate, diversity and labor are now firmly on the agenda of senior leaders, the industry's efforts to actually address these issues remain largely stuck in pilot mode or in the realm of engineering efforts. marketing and public relations.

At the same time, the risks of inaction are becoming increasingly evident as regulators increase oversight, missteps threaten brand reputations, and climate extremes shake supply chains. And yet its emissions, responsible for global warming, continue to rise and are on track to increase by more than 40% by the end of the decade, when they will have to be cut in half.

We're running out of time, said Thomas Tochtermann, president of the Copenhagen-based industry advocacy group Global Fashion Agenda, which is hosting the summit. Now is the time to invest and create tipping points.

Here's why achieving it may be both harder than ever and finally ready to happen:

Things are getting political

Sustainability industry veterans aren't the only ones fed up with the glacial pace of fashion progress.

Regulators around the world are finally stepping in to do what neither businesses nor consumers (who, ultimately, rarely buy based on their stated values) could: force change. A tidal wave of legislation is coming, either aimed directly at fashion or drawing the industry into broader regulatory efforts.

Europe is leading the charge, with new requirements already in force. But other countries are not left out. In the United States, state-level action is expected to intensify next year, after the elections.

New regulations mean that initiatives that were largely limited to voluntary, industry-led efforts are about to become mandatory, holding fashion accountable to its sustainability commitments like never before. previously. They can also add complexity and costs; Industry lobbying is expected to shape policy in its favor and to intensify alongside increased regulatory focus on the sector.

Despite this, legislative measures are already beginning to reshape the market. This week, a handful of brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, owner of Calvin Klein, and the H&M Group signed historic binding agreements to support higher wages in Cambodia. Bilateral engagements with global union IndustriALL aim to ensure that companies' procurement practices do not undermine efforts to raise wages. One reason brands were willing to put their skin on the line like never before: inbound due diligence requirements that aim to make them more accountable for what happens in their supply chains.

For companies wanting to make change, these regulations are an opportunity, not a burden, said Paul Polman, a climate activist and former CEO of Unilever. Don’t think of them as a handcuff or restriction on business; think of them as a mechanism to propel the fashion industry to new heights, move the floor up faster, and weed out the free riders.

Money problems

To meet fashion's climate commitments, it will take money, and a lot of it. Finding him is going to be difficult, especially now.

The world is going through a period of exceptional volatility, driven by the post-Covid economic slowdown and rising geopolitical tensions that are hijacking business agendas, even as the climate crisis contributes significantly to global instability.

On the other hand, the combination of new regulations and growing climate risk puts sustainability high on the agenda of CFOs and out of the realm of marketing and public relations departments.

A sustainable business must be profitable, but you can only be a profitable business in the long term if you are sustainable, Adam Karlsson, H&M's chief financial officer, said at the summit.

The subject is delicate, not only because no one is currently investing enough money to meet their commitments, but also because most of the largest expenditures will have to be devoted to reducing the environmental footprint of polluting manufacturing processes . In an industry where most of the profits and pricing power belong to the brands, but most of the costs and labor must be borne by outsourced manufacturers, who should pay for it and how, it is a question very controversial.

The industry mechanisms for further investment are nascent, and business models designed to maximize flexibility and speed and minimize brand pricing leave little room for the kind of long-term investment that will be needed to achieve climate goals.

It's risky, because if as a manufacturer you invest in renewable energy, you're investing over 15 years, and a brand might be there for one to two seasons, Tochterman said. Brands need to step up and collectively do something to attract other investors to follow suit.

Go big or go home

Where progress has been made, things must improve. And quick. None of the efforts over the past 15 years will make a difference if they can't start to scale now.

Although there have been setbacks (like the bankruptcy of the leading textile-to-textile recycler, Renewcell, earlier this year), companies are also starting to make bigger decisions and new players are entering the market.

This week, Syre, the polyester recycling company launched by H&M Group and green industry investor Vargas in March, raised $100 million to complete construction of a pilot plant this year. The recycler has set ambitious targets to build 12 industrial plants this decade and has brought in new strategic backers to help it get there.

More industry players are also entering the mix, a shift that could help new initiatives integrate more quickly into the fashion system. Other announcements this week include an investment by the venture capital arm of Taiwanese conglomerate Far Eastern Group in US recycler Circ. Far Eastern is one of the world's largest producers of virgin and recycled polyester. Separately, Sanko, owner of jeans manufacturing giant Isko, has launched his own recycling company.

Scaling the industry is hard work, but what needs to be done is ultimately quite simple, Polman said.

I hope I can say that at this pivotal moment, when everything was at stake, where the fate of humanity was at stake, the fashion industry decided to be part of the solution and not the problem, a- he declared. .