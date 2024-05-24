Queen Elizabeth's bridesmaid dress worn by Kate Moss hits the auction block

Uncommon knowledge
The bridesmaid dress worn by one of Queen Elizabeth II's closest friends at her 1947 royal wedding will be auctioned for the first time this summer after a photograph of the model worn by model Kate Moss.
Lady Elizabeth Longman (née Lambart) was one of the late Queen's eight bridesmaids at her wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947 and was a member of the monarch's inner circle until her death in 2016.
The bridesmaids wore dresses specially created for the wedding at Westminster Abbey, designed by London's premier couturier, Norman Hartnell.
Hartnell is best known for the dresses he designed for Queen Elizabeth during the first half of her reign, including the embroidered dress worn for her coronation in 1953.
Longman kept her scoop-neck white tulle gown with lace floral embellishments after the royal wedding, and after her death, family members inherited the historic piece.
The dress will be auctioned for the first time in its history on July 2 as part of Christie's “The Exceptional Sale” in London. The collection is estimated to be between £30,000 and £50,000 ($38,000 to $64,000).
A press release accompanying the sale announcement revealed a fascinating piece of fashion history: for the first time, an image of British model Kate Moss wearing the dress alongside Longman was published.
Longman is the grandmother of the British aristocrat Lady Rose Hanbury, who became Marchioness of Cholmondeley upon her marriage to David, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, in June 2009.
The Cholmondeleys live at Houghton Hall in Norfolk, and in 2012 Moss visited the estate for a photo shoot with fashion photographer Tim Walker for LOVE review.
Walker photographed Moss wearing couture pieces alongside Cholmondeley's grandmother, Longman, who wore a 1930s Vionnet dress from her own collection with a tiara and pearls.
The recently surfaced photograph of Moss wearing Longman's Norman Hartnell bridesmaid dress was a clip from the shoot.
In a press release from Christie's, Moss said she felt privileged to wear such an important piece of British fashion history.
“Meeting Lady Elizabeth and wearing her dress, which had such a wonderful heritage, was a magical moment for me,” she said. “I felt like I was wearing a piece of history.”
Royal dresses and fashion items have proven to be in high demand at auction in recent years. While dresses worn by or related to the late Queen Elizabeth surface extremely rarely, more often than not items belonging to Princess Diana change hands for sums exceeding six figures.
In January 2023, a purple evening dress made for Diana by Victor Edelstein in 1989 broke the record for the price paid for one of his dresses, reaching the hammer price of $604,800 at Sotheby's in New York.
In September of the same year, the princess's famous Warm & Wonderful black sheepskin sweater, worn on several occasions, broke a record again, becoming the most expensive souvenir item associated with the late royal, reaching a price of auction in New York of 1.143 million dollars.
Longman's Norman Hartnell bridesmaid dress is likely to attract potential bids from museum collections around the world. It was exhibited at the Fashion Museum in Bath, England between the 1980s and early 2000s.
Norman Hartnell experienced a resurgence of public interest in 2020 when Queen Elizabeth II lent one of her 1960s ballgowns made by the designer to her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, to wear as a dress bride.
The scaled-down ceremony took place on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The dress was originally worn by Elizabeth at the State Opening of Parliament in 1967.
The late Queen is known for archiving a large number of important dresses that she wore throughout her reign. They are now expected to have been inherited by King Charles III and may one day go on display at the Royal Collection Trust.
