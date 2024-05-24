Barry Keoghan in a very vintage bib shirt

Barry Keoghan landed on the Croisette for the premiere of his 2024 film Bird At 77th Cannes Film Festival. Sporting a Burberry number, the Salt burn The star wore a gray suit jacket with a black collar and trousers paired with a white pleated bib shirt.

Prateik Babbar's special tribute to his mother

Indian actor Prateik Babbar, who looks quite dapper, was also spotted at the Cannes Film Festival attending the special screening of the 1976 film. Churning, which featured his late mother Smita Patil. Babbar shined in an all-black tuxedo on the red carpet, but a quirky detail of his look was the black and white scarf on his neck that belonged to his mother. What a memorable style moment, we say!

Chris Hemsworth in pink suit

Next up among our best dressed men at Cannes 2024 is Australian hunk Chris Hemsworth who treated us to a moment in a pink Tom Ford suit. Hemsworth walked the red carpet with Anya Taylor-Joy to attend their movie premiere Furiosa: A Mad Max saga at the film festival.

His cut was somewhat similar to the yellow suit he wore — as co-host — to the Met Gala earlier in May, but we love that he chose to wear a flattering blush pink.

Another look at the Thor The standout that we think is worth archiving is this white suit jacket and black trouser number, accessorized with the Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 Frozen watch that he wore on his film's opening day.

Rahi Chadda's gravity-defying leather jacket

International influencer Rahi Chadda traveled the Furiosa: A Mad Max saga red carpet in a rather bold brown leather jacket, which he had layered over a cream button-up. Courtesy of New York-based fashion line Luar, the jacket/top featured balloon sleeves, four bold front pockets, and fabric that extended above her shoulders, making for a fashion choice unconventional.

Well, oh yes! don't miss the diamonds of the flâneur.

Adam Driver's old-school Cannes style

Adam Driver at Cannes, Megalopolis Premiere, May 16, 2024-indiewire pic.twitter.com/rMB2VP21rp — Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) May 17, 2024

Sticking with the black tie and suit jacket theme, Adam Driver arrived at Cannes 2024 to promote the epic on the big screen Mequalopoly in a white wool and silk Burberry jacket paired with a matching silk shirt, black wool suit pants and a bow tie. A Piaget Polo Date on her wrist completed her very old-school Cannes look.

Alton Mason's kitsch costume

Another best dressed man at Cannes 2024 was American model Alton Mason, who attended Martin Scorsese's show. Megalopolis in a kitsch gray suit by Louis Gabriel Nouchi. Her outfit featured a swirly print from top to bottom and a perfectly loose fit that created a unique structure – relaxed yet cinched at the waist. Mason finished her look with pointy boots and a tiered necklace.

The chic Miu Miu by Sebastian Croft

Heart stroke Actor Sebastian Croft attended the Miu Miu Summer Club at L'Ecrin Plage in Cannes to serve up a series of cool looks. From an off-beige Miu Miu trucker jacket and matching pantsuit number to a leather suit jacket paired with a mesh tank top, the young actor was clearly meant for fashion business at the prestigious film festival.

Omar Sy's stylistic versatility on the red carpet

French actor Omar Sy, who was also a member of the Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, offered many sharp looks on the red carpet. One of Sy's looks that we loved was this custom white Louis Vuitton jacket with pearl detailing that he wore to one of the screenings of the prestigious French ceremony.

The guy then donned a fancy black and white floral shirt and flared pants for the photocall. Another look that we liked!

Evan Ross in a draped YSL number

American actor Evan Ross turned heads in a black Saint Laurent tuxedo at the Parthenope Red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. A draped shirt, shiny ankle-high boots, and her signature eyebrow slit and nose ring were some of the elements that made Ross' otherwise classic look edgier.

Joe Alwyn kills them with “Kindness”

Joe Alwyn stepped out in style for the premiere of the film he was there to represent, Kinds of Kindness, in a black Céline shawl-lapel tuxedo jacket and subtle bootleg pants. To elevate his look, he opted for a skinny tie and a classic Piaget watch. Well, that’s what a good memo looks like!

(Header and Feature Image Courtesy: Instagram/Chris Hemsworth/Prateik Babbar)

