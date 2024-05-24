Barcelona police criticized for baton charging during fashion show protest | Barcelona





Catalan police have been criticized for baton-charging people protesting against the closure of Barcelona's Gell Park to host a Louis Vuitton fashion show, as anger grows over the city being overrun by tourists and glitzy international events to the detriment of the local population. life. A residents' association complained that the entire neighborhood had been cordoned off before the event. For days, the neighborhood has been saturated with police and private security companies, said resident Aid Almirall Serra, adding that armed police had demanded ID cards and searched parents' bags when they picked up their children. to the nursery. People from all over the city joined the protest that evening and the police response was wildly disproportionate, Almirall Serra said. Protesters carried signs saying your luxury is our misery and the neighborhood is not your podium. Police said seven officers were injured, none seriously. No demonstrators were injured. The Louis Vuitton show, called Cruise 2025 in a nod to the America's Cup sailing competition taking place this summer in the city, attracted celebrities such as Pharrell Williams, Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas and former Barcelona football coach, Xavi Hernández. Bernard Arnault, CEO of the luxury group LVMH and, according to Forbesthe richest man in the world, was also present. Clashes between police and demonstrators in front of Gell Park. Photograph: David Oller/AP Organizing the show, along with the America's Cup, is part of the newly elected municipal governments' strategy to attract wealthier visitors and turn Barcelona into a luxury destination. Next month, Passeig de Grcia, the city's upscale shopping street, will be devoted to a parade of Formula 1 cars ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, and next year Barcelona will host the Business of Luxury summit from the Financial Times. Almirall Serra was not impressed by the argument that such events would attract quality tourism when the question was not who, but how many. Even tourists complain that there are too many tourists, he says. The problem in the case of podiums is twofold: passivity and impunity. He claimed the city went out of its way to host the event and failed to inform residents or even follow its own regulations, which stipulate that the park, designed by Antoni Gaud, can only be used for purposes scientific or educational non-profit. events. Part of the park's famous staircase was damaged during the assembly of the fashion show. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for This is Europe The most pressing stories and debates for Europeans, from identity to the economy to the environment Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Park Gell is one of the city's most touristy areas and last month local authorities scrapped a bus route to the area from Google and Apple map apps after residents complained about having difficulty getting home because the buses were full of people. tourists.

