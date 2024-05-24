Fashion
P Diddy: New sexual assault allegations filed against rapper Sean Combs | Ents & Arts News
A former fashion student has accused rapper P Diddy of sexually assaulting her more than 20 years ago while she was studying fashion in New York.
April Lampros, now 51, filed the suit in New York County Supreme Court on Thursday, according to NBC, Sky News' sister channel in the United States.
She claims the musician – whose real name is Sean Combs – sexually assaulted her four times between 1995 and the early 2000s, including once when she was forced to take ecstasy and have sex with Combs' former girlfriend, Kim To carry.
Porter died in 2018 from pneumonia.
Ms. Lampros also claims that years after she severed ties with Combs, 54, she learned that he allegedly recorded them having sex without her knowledge and showed the recording to others.
This comes just days after CCTV footage was released showing Combs attack his ex-partner Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016.
The rapper responded to the video saying he was “truly sorry” and “disgusted” by his “inexcusable” behavior.
Before the video was released, Combs denied all allegations of abuse and wrongdoing. He previously called Cassie's allegations sickening.
Many celebrities have criticized his behavior, including the actress and model. Emily Ratajkowski calls him a “monster”.
Ventura has since thanked people for the “outpouring of love,” adding that “domestic violence…broke me into someone I never thought I would become“.
Combs cannot be prosecuted for his actions in the hotel video because they took place too long ago.
Lampros – who is suing Combs for allegations of battery, sexual assault, emotional distress and gender-based violence – is the sixth woman to detail assault allegations against Combs in a lawsuit.
On Tuesday, a former model filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in his New York recording studio in 2003 after they met at a Men's Fashion Week event.
Crystal McKinney, who was 22 at the time of the alleged attack, said she and Combs smoked marijuana, which she “later realized” was laced with a narcotic or intoxicating substance.
She said she was sexually assaulted by Combs in the bathroom, before losing consciousness and later waking up in a taxi and realizing she had been sexually assaulted.
In March, his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.
Read more on Sky News:
Police officer who arrested world number one golfer punished
Sean Kingston's home raided – while his mother was arrested
In April, Combs was named in a lawsuit that alleges son sexually assaulted woman working on a yacht chartered by his father.
Ventura, who started dating Combs a few years after meeting him in 2005 and split from him in 2019, sued him in November, alleging she was trafficked, raped, drugged and beaten by Combs over a 10-year period.
The lawsuit claimed he forced her to have sex with sex workers while he filmed them. The case has been settled the day after its filing.
Combs – who was never formally charged – denies all accusations against him.
Sky News has contacted the rapper for comment.
