Green Key Fashion 2024: Cowboy boots, tie-dye and sequins

As the weather begins to warm up, leaving the rainy days of early spring behind, Green Key offers students an excuse to experiment with fashion.

Although Green Key's weekend festivities focus largely on music, including performances by professional musicians, student bands and DJ sets, Dartmouth students also prioritize fashion. For some, the outfits worn at Clé Verte events become as integral as the concerts themselves.

Luis Salum, 26, said Green Key's schedule during the eighth week of spring quarter adds to the excitement of planning outfits.

[The end of the term] adds a little spice to [Green Key]which makes it a little more fun than it already is, because you also end the term on a high note, Salum said.

During her time at Dartmouth, Namitha Alluri, 25, said she witnessed first-hand the importance students place on fashion during Green Key. Since Dartmouth is a rural school, she said, the concert provides a unique opportunity to experiment with the style.

It’s a one-of-a-kind event, Alluri said. You want to make memories, and so you want to show up and show off.

Alluri credited the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals with impacting her outfits and Green Key fashion in general. She described her Green Key outfit this year as bohemian-western chic, with cowgirl boots, a western buckle belt and a distressed denim dress.

Allison Smith, owner of Hanover clothing boutique The Ivy Edit, said many customers purchased bohemian-inspired pieces before Green Key.

I find a lot of people like to wear crochet, Smith said. There are definitely plenty of boho-inspired looks out there, but with a touch of sparkle.

Smith also said that social media has a significant influence on Green Key trends.

Some tops that [The Ivy Edit had] obtained for Green Key went viral, Smith said. A person with a huge following can wear something once, and all of a sudden people recognize it in the store and sell it instantly.

Ryan Hill, 27, said he noticed many of the outfits were Western-inspired.

“I've noticed a significant amount of cowboy boots. I think that's probably one of the biggest consistencies I've noticed as far as trends go,” Hill said. I really love the country aesthetic and I think the boots are so beautiful.

Smith noted that fashion always follows music in some way, noting that the popularity of Beyoncé's recent album, Cowboy Carter, may have increased the dominance of Western aesthetics.

Nathan Hill27 added that he believes Western aesthetics have been integrated into mainstream fashion because of the romantic feeling it evokes.

I think in a post-[COVID-19 pandemic] “In the world, when we had spent so much time cooped up inside, we got to a point where now we just want to get out and into the country and hang out, and we're really romanticizing that,” he said. declared.

Hill said he also noticed that pearl necklaces were a trend during Green Key. He said he thought the necklaces partly originated from indie TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have now become a popular way to express friendship.

I think [beaded necklaces are] very easy to make yourself or ask a friend to make it, so it's just a lovely thing to wear that someone else made for me, so it's a bit special, said -he says. It also goes with everything.

Jordan Narrol 25 identified tie-dye specifically The Grateful Dead merchandise as another consistent trend at Green Key.

The Grateful Dead would sell you [clothing] with [adaptations of] their logos on it, Narrol said. It allowed all these really cool artists to make a living doing this, and years and years later, there are still so many really cool tie-dye products from them.

Narrol was excited to see tie-dye as an element of Green Key fashion because of its originality.

Each tie-dye is unique, Narrol said. You have a very simple process that creates these abstract, complex results. So even though we see all these tie-dye clothes, the pattern is unique to each individual piece, it is the same but undefinable.

Besides music albums and social media, certain films have inspired fashion trends. The 2023 film Saltburn left its mark on young people with its eclecticism, revealing independent outfits and glitzy eye makeup, according to Kara Davis '26.

Saltburn definitely fueled our party mode, Davis said. There is so much glitter and sparkle, especially on clothes.

Alina Chadwick, 24, said she believed social media had played a role in spreading the Saltburn aesthetic.

We live in a generation where social media is really amplifying certain aesthetic trends and repurposing, which is cool to watch, Chadwick said.

Overall, Green Key provides a space for students to experiment with fashion and express themselves through their clothing, according to Narrol.

I really think [Green Key] really gives people an opportunity to speak in front of their peers, he said. I feel like fashion is a way that a lot of people do this.