The crochet dress never goes out of style, but here's how to wear it for summer 2024





The biggest clothing trend of summer 2024? The one that probably never goes out of fashion: the crochet dress. For a carefree, free-spirited season, houses and labels are turning to a bohemian style that takes us straight back to the 70s. But just like the crochet skirt, they've elevated the dress version for modern times, opting for for elegant silhouettes with interesting cutouts and patterns. The result: crochet dresses have become an essential part of any wardrobe. Mica Argaaraz in Paris Christian Vierig/Getty Images Amaka Hamelijnck in Copenhagen Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Clothing trends: how to wear crochet in summer 2024 We've done away with overly neat crochet in 2024. Instead, opt for the minimalist variations seen on the runways and in stores lately. Look for crochet dresses in sleek, figure-hugging silhouettes, in natural hues or with unexpected cutouts and prints. For inspiration, check out the immaculate crochet dresses on Maya And Sandro Or Marine Serrethe patchwork version. There is also the sunset style to Oscar de la Rentaand a sky blue crochet dress at Look at me. In the meantime, The Double J opted for a sixties effect with a modern touch. Whichever version you choose, wear it with minimalist accessories like the new trendy ring sandals, a small tube bag or an oversized blazer. This will carry the look straight into 2024, rather than appearing like a 70s costume cosplay. It's the perfect balance between work and play. Rosana Lai at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 Jérémy Moeller/Getty Images Street style in Copenhagen Édouard Berthelot/Getty Images Below, find a selection of our favorite crochet dresses that can be worn day or night all summer long. English Factory crochet patchwork straight dress Free People Bianca Fauxchet Midi Reformation – Open knit maxi dress BLANKNYC Crochet mini dress Fabumily Crochet Long Sleeve Dress Mango – Open-stitch cotton-blend mid-length dress This article was originally published on French Vogue.

