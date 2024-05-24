The Best Timeless Fashion at Nordstrom's Semi-Annual Sale
Nordstrom's Semi-Annual Sale is officially in action, and you can save big on thousands of incredible items through June 2. I've rounded up a range of the best fashion items I love from the sale, but thought I'd bring you another one. montage focusing on the most timeless elements included in the mix.
I am often drawn to timeless fashion because I like items that last. These versatile silhouettes are often described as classic, are relevant season after season and stand out among the hottest trending items. As an overview, I'm referring to selections like those shown above, including straight jeans, button-down shirts, fitted blazers, and ribbed tanks. And yes, the Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale is full of these most timeless and classic fashion items. Keep scrolling to shop the featured products.
Levi's
Wedgie high-rise straight jeans
You can't go wrong with Levi's Wedgie High Waist Jeans.
Treasure and link
Mid-length bias cut skirt
You can dress this skirt up or down.
Caslon
Wide-leg linen blend pull-on pants
Get them before they sell out.
Nordstrom
Classic poplin shirt
A white button-down shirt is truly timeless.
Opened it
Relaxed fit blazer
River Island
V-neck sweater
You can also drape this sweater over your shoulders.
Nordstrom
Cherry slip-on sandals
These sandals seem five times more expensive.
Good American
Shiny Ribbed Scoop Back Tank Dress
Madewell
Extra Wide Leg Jeans
Halogen
Sleeveless peplum sweater
A pretty sleeveless knit.
Opened it
High-waisted linen-blend shorts
Linen shorts for the win.
Treasure and link
Low-cut cotton-blend tank top
Nordstrom
Relaxed fit blazer
Nordstrom
Flat-front wide-leg pants
And here are the matching pants.
These mules look very expensive.
Halogen
Center-seam mid-length skirt
The center seam is a nice touch.
COS
Folded leather tote
Madewell
Tank top with high neck and side slit
Marc Fisher LTD
Espina Mary Jane Apartments
Nordstrom
Striped Long-Sleeve Cotton Button-Down Shirt
Pair this shirt with everything from pants to jeans.
