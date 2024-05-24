



Discover the latest styles for spring/summer 2024. Straight from the pages of the Book for Men, the latest style manual captures chic monochrome moments and provides some lessons for traveling in comfort. We have what you need for the season.

Touch of tweed

Adding a touch of whimsy to a classic fabric, elevate traditional tweed in a soft yellow and pair it with matching loafers and an embroidered button-down shirt to make a statement.

JACKET ($5,400), SHIRT ($1,300), PANTS ($3,800), SHOES ($1,850) AND BROOCH ($1,650) BY DIOR MEN.

Fast stride

Take it to the next level with a new must-have sneaker. Inspired by 80s football culture, the PUMA Palermo's bold color and comfort make it the perfect summer shoe.

SHOES ($120) BY PUMA.

Gone fishing

Throw on a utility vest in a striking shade of crimson red. Add a white shirt and jeans to complete the look.

COMPLETE LOOK (PRICE ON REQUEST) BY PRADA.

Monochrome master

Opt for navy blue on black in a head-to-toe ensemble. Explore new proportions with a long shirt under a duster jacket and straight pants.

JACKET ($5,700), SHIRT ($1,650), PANTS ($1,490) BY FENDI.

Blue Notes

If you're looking to add a pop of color to your watch wardrobe this season, a blue dial is the perfect place to start. Whether it's a deep Atlantic cobalt or a pale shade of shimmering Greek azure, these watches are the perfect way to complement everything from a navy blazer to a lightweight linen shirt.

DATE PIAGET POLO, ($18,900). SEIKO PROSPEX MARINEMASTER SJE099, ($3,995). VACHERON CONSTANTIN PATRIMONY AUTOMATIC WINDING, ($42,700).

Effortlessly cool

From work to weekend, the Louis Vuitton x Tyler, Creator collaboration brings a fun twist to denim basics and accessories.

JACKET ($3,300), OVERALLS ($2,080), SMALL BAG ($2,600) AND LARGE BAG ($3,400) BY LOUIS VUITTON MEN.

Tied together

Make your mark with a printed tie, the perfect, patterned way to add a touch of sophistication to your outfit.

SHIRT ($188), TIE ($128) AND TIE ($228), BY BOSS; TIE ($390) BY TOM FORD AND TIE ($295) BY RALPH LAUREN, ALL ALL AT HARRY ROSEN; RING ($2,850) AND BRACELET ($10,300) BY TIFFANY & CO.

Attached

Once reserved for standard military field watches, the sturdy, colorful textile strap (sometimes called a NATO strap) has recently become a popular choice for luxury watches as well. Whether it's in a traditional olive colorway or a rainbow of reds, blues, and other hues, a textile bracelet makes your wrist look casual and summer-ready.

LONGINES HYDROCONQUEST GMT, ($3,600). TUDOR PELAGOS FXD, ($4,820). OMEGA SEAMASTER PLANET OCEAN 6,000 M ($18,400).

Refined update

Whether you're traveling or spreading Italian summer vibes from home, consider woven fabrics over linen to broaden your shirting horizons.

SHIRT ($285) BY LIBERO.

Staring at the sun

Set your sights on a new signature style with the latest sunglasses. From bold blues to timeless frames, we've got you covered.

SHIRT (PRICE ON REQUEST) BY COS; GLASSES ($1,150) BY JACQUES MARIE MAGE, AT KARIR EYEWEAR; GLASSES ($625) BY CUTLER AND GROSS; GLASSES (PRICE ON REQUEST) BY DIOR HOMME; GLASSES (PRICE ON REQUEST) BY GUCCI, AT HOLLY EYEWEAR.

The final touch

Invest in accessories that add peak performance and a touch of elegance to any look.

[CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT] HAT ($610) AND SHIRT ($840) BY GUCCI; BOOTS ($895) BY CANADA GOOSE; SKIPPER CARRERA ($8,400) BY TAG HEUER; JACKET ($1,029) BY ATELIER MUNRO; SCARF ($2,560) BY LORO PIANA, AT HARRY ROSEN.

Moving

Looking for adventure, jet set this summer with a reliable suitcase and a classic layered outfit.

SHIRT ($560) AND JEANS ($530) BY ANOTHER RICH; TRENCH ($480) BY COACH; BAGGAGE ($1,345) BY MONTBLANC.

Comfort creature

Whether you're traveling by plane, train or car, dress in casual, travel-ready attire that doesn't compromise on style.

SHIRT ($995) BY MARNI, JACKET ($1,270) BY JIL SANDER, ALL AT HARRY ROSEN.

Photography: Garrett Naccarato (See Management) Styling: Nadia Pizzimenti (P1M) Grooming: Caroline Levin (P1M) Look at the photograph: Brandon Titaro (Rodeo Production) Watch style: Haley Dach Models: Andy, Daniel, Hun (WANT Management), Ethan (another species) Stylist assistant: Kennedy Adams Photo assistant: Zacker Hobler Watch accessories style: Chad Burton (Artist Management Executive) Photo assistants: Adam Coish, Dalia Rahal