Why Elsbeth Didn't Suspect the Fashion Show Murderer at All in the Season Finale

Note: This story contains spoilers from the season 1 finale of Elsbeth.

In the season finale of Elsbeth, the quirky main character, played by Carrie Preston, inspired a fashion line from legendary designer Matteo Hart (Andr De Shields), who SPOILER also ended up being the culprit in the murder of a photographer. She was also warmly welcomed in New York by a now completely exonerated Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

TheWrap spoke with Preston and showrunner Jonathan Tolins about breaking up the unit structure for the finale, what to expect in Season 2, and whether we'd get an Elsbeth fashion line or a bag designer tote in real life.

Andre De Shields (right) guest stars with fashion designer Matteo Hart in the season 1 finale of Elsbeth. Pictured (L-R): Laura Benanti, Carrie Preston and Andre De Shields (CREDIT: CBS)

TheWrap: Did you consider ending on a cliffhanger?

Jonathan Tolins: Yes, we did. But we decided to finish the Wagner investigation this season and to make a little more room, as we approach a second season, to explore other parts of the lives of our three main characters. We only have a limited number of plots of land available because we intend to meet the requirements of the procedure. So having to continue to figure out whether Wagner is a villain or not would prevent us from exploring other areas.

Did you film the finale before you got the news that the season was renewed?

Tolins: We were on our last day of filming when we received the renewal. It was after only four episodes that had aired, but that's how the time expired, because we had a lot of preemptions because of March Madness and the State of the Union, so we already had planned to conclude.

Carrie Preston: When we were filming these scenes, we were on shaky ground ourselves, not knowing whether or not we were going to be able to continue working together. I think it really injected our own emotions into those scenes. We found out on our last day of filming for the season that we had been picked up, so it was a wonderful wrapping gift.

The guest stars were so amazing. Do you have a long waiting list of people wanting to be in Season 2?

Tolins: I hope so. We were very lucky. Findley Davidson is our casting director and she was great. I think it always comes down to sending a script. And the opportunity to do something in New York with Carrie Preston and play a murderer, which actors always love to do, was very attractive. I hope now that the show is considered a success, and people seem to like it a lot, and there are even more people begging us to be on Elsbeth.

Preston: Many of my friends have auditioned or want to audition. I've had a lot of friends who were cast and are on the show. Danny Mastrogiorgio, who plays Detective Smullen, he and I were at Juilliard together. One of my best friends, Julie Ann Emery, was in the reality TV episode. And I've known Jesse Tyler Ferguson for a very long time. So it was fun to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.

Carrie, what are the chances we'll see your husband, Michael Emerson, in a guest role?

Preston: Everyone asks me: do you have a dream guest? Yes of course. I think the show would be lucky to have him and I know he's a fan. And he would like to be there. We would love to work together again, we have done so throughout our careers. So it would be really fun to have him with us.

Tolins: We absolutely hope so. He's a great actor, so we'd love that. That's always the problem with our show: Do we want this person to be a one-off murderer? Or do we want them to be someone we can come back to from time to time?

Will we meet Elsbeth's son, Teddy, or will there be someone left like the woman from Colombo, who we never meet?

Tolins: I don't have a definitive answer on this yet. This is something we come back to in a bit. We'll have to live up to the whole Teddy mythology.

Preston: I trust Jonathan and the writers to make this decision. Personally, I think it would be more interesting not to meet him. It's a funny nod to Columbo, who talks about his wife all the time, and we never meet her. And it's fun for the character to live on in the audience's imagination. That said, if they have someone they want to do it with and they can't wait to write it, I trust them completely. I trust our casting directors to find the right person to develop it.

Do you find yourself supporting the killers at all?

Tolins: Sometimes they have sympathetic reasons for doing what they did. We feel real emotion between Elsbeth and Matteo in the finale. A real relationship is formed there and she becomes his muse.

Preston: He and Elsbeth had such a connection and she didn't suspect it at all. She saw that he was at the end of his career and he couldn't let anything ruin it, and he ended up ruining his own legacy. This really hit Elsbeth hard. She felt such compassion for him, even though what he had done was horrible. And it was also very pleasant to work with André De Shields. It's such a legend. Being on set with him and watching him work was truly wonderful. So there was a lot of art and blurred life in this episode.

It was a fun surprise, a fashion line inspired by Elsbeth!

Preston: [Costume designer Dan Lawson] really had to flex his creative muscles on this final episode. He had to imagine different runway looks and created an Elsbeth line that was Elsbeth, but elevated, a little exaggerated. He really knocked it out of the park.

Do we have an Elsbeth clothing line in real life?

Tolins: This is above my salary grade. I can't understand why there aren't any official Elsbeth tote bags yet.

Preston: So many people have asked me when will I go out with a tote bag. So I'm going to seriously look into this. The public really responds to the clothes. And I think that speaks to Dan Lawson and how brilliant he is. Elsbeth's clothes are such a contrast to what you usually wear in a police procedural that I think it's a breath of fresh air for the audience.

In the finale, Elsbeth sees several women dressed like her. Is this something that will continue in season 2?

Preston: I think so. They claimed the Matteo Hart fashion line was a success. When we see Elsbeth seeing people dressed like her, it's such a confirmation that she's in the right place, that she's where she's supposed to be. So I think they'll probably find fun ways to throw little Easter eggs in there.

The finale had a different structure from the other episodes, where we don't immediately see who did it.

Preston: We're playing with the structure and it's a smart thing for the writers to do because it gives them more freedom, in Season 2, to mess with the structure a little bit and keep the audience and all of us on our toes. It will always be fundamentally [the same], because it is a comforting structure, the howdunit instead of the thriller. They've now given themselves a longer leash, and that's great.

Are there any storylines you would like to see in season 2?

Preston: I really enjoy learning about her when she's not at work. Plus, it would be fun to see her in a situation where she uses her legal skills again. Maybe she's an expert witness or maybe a lawyer murders someone and she ends up in court again. It would be fun.

Season 1 of Elsbeth is available to stream on Paramount+.

The post office Why Elsbeth Didn't Suspect the Fashion Show Murderer at All in the Season Finale appeared first on LeWrap.