Sanrio unveils new articulated Hello Kitty and Licca-chan fashion doll for its anniversary

Hello Kitty and Japan's “Barbie,” Licca-chan, team up to create a rose-covered fashion doll fit for royalty to celebrate the kitten's milestone birthday.
Hello Kitty and what many consider to be the Japanese version of Barbie, Takara Tomy's Licca-chan, come together for a majestic rose-covered doll to celebrate the popular kitten's 50th anniversary.
Via Get newsHello Kitty's Sanrio and Licca-chan's Takara Tomy announced a special collaboration for the new “Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Premium Licca-chan“The special doll features obvious nods to Hello Kitty, including her standout red dress and heels, a ribbon design, and a Hello Kitty-themed cane. Readers can check out the new Licca-chan doll here below, currently available for pre-order for release in November 2024 and priced at 24,200 yen (approximately $154 USD).
Takara Tomy describes the new Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Premium Licca-chan: “A premium Licca-chan commemorating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary. This is a beautiful doll set with Hello Kitty's iconic ribbon design and 50 roses commemorating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary sprinkled across the dresses and accessories. The ribbon-patterned headpiece is silver with a baby pink interior color that gives it a special feel. A Rose Queen-inspired headband and cane are included. included You can also enjoy the cape style.
Licca-chan is one of Takara Tomy's most popular toys in Japan alongside Transformers
Licca-chan was invented before Hello Kitty and will celebrate her 60th birthday in 2027. Comparisons of the doll to Barbie span decades, according to the Japanese lifestyle blog An invisible Japan highlighting how Barbie struggled to gain a foothold in stores for most of the 1960s. While she began to see sales, the launch of Licca-chan in 1967 pushed her out of the market, forever relegating it to second place. Cumulative shipments of Licca-chan officially total over 60 million, joining Transformers figures, Beyblades and Duel Masters cards from Takara Tomy's popular toy range.
The new Licca-chan doll joins other recent figures and toys commemorating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary. Sanrio has launched a Hello Kitty kimono plush doll for the spring cherry blossom season in Japan. Meanwhile, its US subsidiary is looking ahead to the summer graduation season, with the new Hello Kitty 9″ Cap and Gown Graduation Plush, available in red, blue and gold color options. Fans around the world can also s 'look forward to the new line of McDonald's figurines, which will be rolled out on. Yu Gi Oh! x Hello Kitty and her friends around the world.
