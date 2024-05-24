Why Men Can't Stop Wearing Slutty Short Shorts





But Mescal is not patient zero. Oddly enough, gym shorts and their sexualization arrived long before the Irish prodigies of Hollywood. Since Victorian times, legs have been a source of excitement for legions of people who, according to one shag-positive website, Kinky, are collectively called crurophiles. And in a 2008 study by researchers at the University of Wroclawrespondents were more likely to admire not only long legs, but also in good health legs. We could then make another hypothesis: more muscle, more heat. Which explains why the world is in the thigh. But that doesn't explain why those thighs have become bare in recent years. Back in 2021, The GuardianSam Wolfson riffed on a very viral photo of Milo Ventimiglia in inside seams, writing how an exposed thigh projects the qualities of a soft boy. They are sporty, useful, athletic, deeply revealing, slightly erogenous, ultimately harmless. It's fair to say that short shorts thrive on the legs of a Hollywood guy who smiles a lot and holds the door open. It's a specific kind of sexy. We can't be sure the shorts would work on hypersexuals, whose carnal tales are part of the brand. Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye only wants you when it's half past five. In the meantime, his legs remain largely out of sight. Chris Evans is the pinnacle of sexy superhero, with trim muscles and biceps that could kill, and he opts almost exclusively for frat bro boardies (which indicates a whole different type of hotness, but that's for another day). Very recently, my GQ His colleague Eileen Cartter wrote how Chris Pine contributes to the growing evidence of a short shorts revival, for which Paul Mescal, Donald Glover and Jeremy Allen White have already laid the groundwork. But instead of becoming a full-fledged physical education teacher, Pine went crazy: They wore tight, corduroy work clothes on 2C-P. So short shorts can be cute or chaotic, but never overtly or intentionally sexy. Or maybe the standards of sexy are changing more. The world was once consumed by a kind of grot glam: Pete Davidson was regularly dubbed the king of scumbro. And even before that, the independent sleaze, with his slender limbs and sallow skin, was desirable to an entire generation of millennials. Not anymore. The fixation with the nice guy saw everyone indulging in boy-next-door activities, like swimming in cold water and lifting an ungodly amount of tin. Personal trainer Black Olivier noticed a change in priorities. I've seen an increase in clients looking to strengthen their leg muscles, he says. I think in an age where health and wellness are increasingly valued, people are recognizing the holistic benefits of a well-balanced physique. Leg muscles are a key part of this attractiveness. And the best way to show off this rebranding? Short shorts. Fashion is very good in terms of supply and demand. As the appetite grows, brands have responded fully with varying price points across the entire menswear range. Outside of athletic brands that offer short shorts, like District Vision, Satisfy and Lululemon, designers like Bode, Rick Owens, Dries Van Noten and The Row still offer great options, says Davis Morris, director of buying at the luxury retailer. Mr Porter. Fear of God has a slightly wider fit and is really flattering on the leg. Prada's spring 2022 collection saw a lot of slim but athletic guys wearing bucket hats and short shorts.

