



Vanessa Hudgens' Best Fashion Looks Ever Vanessa Hudgens is one of those celebrities whose fashion sense only improves with time. Here are 23 of her best looks over the years. 1. When she wore this beautiful white silk Alberta Ferretti dress At Sucker Punch (2011) UK premiere afterparty: 2. When she rayon in this canary yellow Maria Lucia Hohan dress at the 2012 premiere Journey 2: The Mysterious Island: 3. When she attended a pre-Oscar party in 2012 in this glamorous gold and orange look: 5. When she slayed that fringe, edgy look at the Los Angeles premiere of spring breakers: 6. When she wore those golden pearls dress by Giorgio Armani at InStyle 2014 and Warner Bros. Golden globes after the party: 7. When she looked fierce in this black Naeem Khan dress at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party Golden Globes 2017: 8. When she looked like a true goddess on the red carpet at the 25th annual Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing evening: 9. When She Wore This Unique Floral Dress to the 2018 Fashion Show Second act first: ten. When she wore this sexy see-through Ralph & Russo mini dress at the Harper's Bazaar 2019 ICONS party: 11. When her violet Vera Wang dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party transformed into moving art: 12. When she's direct kill the 2022 SAG Awards in this magnificent Versace dress: 13. When she wowed Valentino during their fall/winter 2022/2023 women's show in Paris: 14. When she gave Audrey Hepburn vibes in this custom Miu Miu dress with crystal embroidery at the 2022 amfAR Gala: 15. When she left no crumb at the 2022 Tony Awards in Schiaparelli: 16. When she looked beautiful in blue in a custom Vera Wang dress at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: 17. When she donned this fun and flirty Versace look later in the series: 18. When she wore this sheer black Moschino dress to the In America: An Anthology of Fashion-themed Met Gala in 2022: 19. When she was stunned in a black ball by Vera Wang dress with matching opera gloves at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023: 20. When she arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in this sexy black and white cutout dress: 21. When she made biker shorts work with a dress on a Soho outing in 2023: 22. When she wore brown Michael Kors to her 2024 show: 23. And finally, when she attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in this stunning sheer black dress by Alberta Ferretti: Do you have a favorite look? Tell me in the comments below!

