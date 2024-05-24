Lady Gaga wore a dress made from a Mercedes-Benz E-Class bumper

Lady GagaChromatica Ball's long-awaited concert film drops on Max tomorrow, and the pop icon hosted a special screening of the film for fans in Los Angeles last night. I guess my invitation got lost in the mail. In typical Gaga fashion, she wore an extravagant outfit on the red carpet, this time with a Jalopnik twist: her dress was made using a Mercedes. bumper.

More precisely, this is the front bumper of a 2014-2016 E-Class coupe or convertible, the facelift of the W212, and more specifically one that does not have the AMG Line body kit. The bumper has obviously been modified, with a few extra holes cut out for the arms to fit through, but it absolutely comes from this E-Class.

Photo : Mercedes-Benz

How could my brain deduce this in a matter of seconds? It's basically mush filled with nothing but automotive knowledge and Gaga facts, so I'm happy that this intersection of my interests is actually benefiting my life and career in a meaningful way. In social media posts showcasing the look, Gaga said she was asked on the red carpet what type of car part it was and her response was: I don't know, I'm not mechanic, so I'm glad I solved this mystery for her.

The outfit was created by Berlin fashion house SELVA, led by Argentinian designer Selva Huygens. Huygens uses the term Brutalist Functional Art Movement to describe his latest collection, which uses all kinds of discarded materials and repurposed objects, including many other car parts. One look features a similar bodice created with a Renault Twingo front bumper, while another uses a full dashboard and center console mold.

Gaga is a known E-Class owner, having even owned an E350 of the same generation W212 used for this look, despite it being a sedan. She also has what has to be the nicest W123 sedan in New York, which you can see below. Other cars that have been (or still are) The idea is stable include a first-generation Ford F-150 Lightning, an original Ford Bronco, a '60s suicide door Lincoln Continental with airbags, a Chevy Nova SS and a rad El Camino, several Rolls-Royce Phantoms and a Corniche II, and supercars like an Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan. Gaga once owned an 80s Alfa Romeo Spiderbut I got rid of it because it was such a maintenance nightmare. She was also seen driving a Cybertruckbut they're her fiancés so I'll let it go.

Photo : Alo Ceballos/GC Images ( Getty Images )