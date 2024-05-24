Hoka Memorial Day Sale 2024





Summer means spending more time outdoors, and whether you plan to hit the trails or wander around a new city, you'll need comfortable shoes. The Hoka Memorial Day 2024 sale is one of the best times to find deals on the brand's top-rated ultra-cushioned shoes. We've already spotted some big savings, like 45% off this pair of men's hiking sandals (THE feminine style is also marked down) and 20% of bestsellers Clifton 8. Memorial Day is the perfect time to score savings on the ever-popular Hoka shoes, and we already have it … [+] I've spotted some mind-blowing deals coming in. Illustration: Forbes / Images: Retailer Hokas earned spots in our buying guides for the best trail running shoes, best walking shoes for women, and best shoes for standing all day. The brand's popular shoes often cost over $100, so this weekend is the perfect time to take advantage of savings of up to 45%. But as usual, these deals won't last long. Below, the best Hoka Memorial Day sales you can shop now, plus details on what makes each shoe so great. Hoka Memorial Day Sale: Best Deals at a Glance Hoka Memorial Day Best Sellers: Styles for Women The ever-popular Hoka Clifton 8 is known as one of the best walking and running shoes on the market. This weekend we've already spotted discounts of up to 20% off, meaning it's the perfect time to pick up a pair for your summer adventures. The Happara Hiking Sandal offers comfort, support and protection from the elements, and it's currently discounted up to 33%. We suggest purchasing a pair if you plan to hit the trails this summer. The Carbon X 3 delivers the momentum of a high-performance running shoe in a lightweight, breathable design. Its foam midsole and outsole provide optimal comfort, while its meta-rocker and carbon fiber plate provide the propulsion you expect from your shoe during a solid run. Save 19% on the pair this weekend. These rugged hiking shoes are not only made of waterproof nubuck leather, a lightweight midsole, and a durable outsole with strong traction and grip, they are also backed by the American Podiatric Medical Association for their benefits for foot health. Most of the materials in this shoe are made from sustainable materials (like the sugarcane EVA midsole and 100% recycled polyester collar, tongue, and insole), so you can be sure your purchase is respectful of the planet. If you're looking for hikers with maximum cushioning and traction, such as for cold weather hikes in icy or snowy conditions, the Kaha 2 GTX is a great choice. They're available for sale in four vibrant colorways so you can stand out on the trail. Customers rave about their comfortable fit and truly waterproof construction. As the weather warms up in many parts of the country, some of the best deals available on winter gear occur in the off-season. This adventure-ready jacket is made from recycled down and features a water-repellent polyester exterior, so it'll withstand almost any weather condition. Contoured elastic helps the hood stay secure in the most adverse weather conditions. Choose from two shades currently on sale. Breathable and form-fitting, this insulated running jacket is perfect for keeping your body temperature balanced without weighing you down while running. It features thoughtful details, like multiple zippered pockets for storing keys and gels, and an elastic loop for securing a water bottle. Hoka Memorial Day Best Sellers: Men's Styles Hokas Hopara sandals can be used either for hitting the trails or for all-day wear. The versatile shoe features a secure foot platform, excellent wet traction, plenty of toe room and odor-free interiors. It's a great option for camping, fishing, swimming, walking, and easy to moderate hiking. Whether you prefer to walk or run, you can't go wrong with the Clifton 8. It's perfect for both beginners and more experienced runners. It features a padded tongue and soft padding around the ankle, and the sole of the shoe hugs your foot and heel to give an extra feeling of security. You can grab a pair this weekend for 20% off the usual price. The Mach 5 is a solid shoe for logging those daily miles and with a bouncy midsole made from the brand's proprietary ProFly+ foam, you'll have a little spring in your step while you run. This popular style is on sale in different colors, but keep in mind that sizes are limited for each. For runners who tend to overpronate and need a little more stability in their shoes, the Kawana is a great choice. It offers a wide base and balanced feel without going overboard on bulk or weight. This style is only available in a few additional sizes on sale, so if you're considering a pair, it's advisable to snag it soon. Perfect for short runs, these lightweight shoes are versatile and breathable. They feature protected overlays, which provide additional stability, around the toe of the shoe and in the midfoot. These are already one of the cheapest Hoka shoes, but you can get an even better deal right now, saving almost 40%. The Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Men's Hiking Boot is a cushy yet durable shoe that's ready for anything. Its thoughtful design includes a number of features for added comfort and support, including a waterproof leather upper, anatomical Achilles construction and a SwallowTail heel for easy riding. This weekend we spotted the Duffel Bag colorway on sale for 20% off. Worn alone or layered with thicker pieces, this full-zip fleece is a smart and stylish addition to your hiking kit. It has a number of handy pockets as well as a high collar for added warmth around the neck. Customers report that the fit is a little baggy, so keep that in mind when selecting your size. An insulated vest is a must-have for any outdoor adventurer or athlete, and this one from Hoka is designed with both comfort and performance in mind. It's made from a breathable, water-repellent material and offers zoned insulation with varying amounts of PrimaLoft synthetic padding throughout the vest, so you stay warm in all the right places without overheating.

