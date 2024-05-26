Bella Hadid just wore her elegant white dress with the gold bracelet trend





I looked at Bella Hadid for a long time when I was looking for inspiration for new season outfits. Often one of the first to start a new trend, Hadid manages to incorporate interesting items into her daily outfits in a chic and wearable way. With insider access to the fashion industry, her style instincts have resulted in an enviably cool wardrobe, full of stylish basics and personality pieces. She really has the balance of both to a T. Showcasing yet another stunning look, Hadid stepped out in Cannes wearing a simple outfit that offered elegance in droves. Swapping out a little black dress for a fresh white dress, the model chose an asymmetrical style for her day on the French Riviera. Keeping her accessories minimal and casual, what stood out to me the most was how she opted for a selection of gold bracelets to elevate her look. (Image credit: Getty Images) Although gold bracelets will never go out of style, recent seasons have seen more delicate bracelets take over – think of the thin soldered chains that everyone seemed to be adding to their wrists last year. However, it looks like '90s-style bracelets are about to enjoy a revival, with Hadid using hers to add a touch of difference to her classic ensemble. Bracelets are once again becoming a staple in fashionistas' jewelry rotation. The accessory allows the wearer to decorate themselves with a little sparkle without giving up their minimalist or elegant aesthetic. I've seen influencers opt for a larger sized piece rather than multiple bracelets stacked together. The one thing they all have in common? They all seem to wear them with simple outfits, which further adds to the 90s charm of the bracelet. Across major brands and designer labels, the bracelet trend is back, and while I love COS's hammered design, Jil Sander's bracelet is firmly on my wish list. Scroll on to see our pick of the best gold bracelets and white dresses to get Bella Hadid's look. BUY GOLDEN BRACELETS AND WHITE DRESSES: This oval-shaped bracelet is also available in silver. H&M Smocked-waist cotton dress This pretty dress with a smocked waist also comes in a blue striped model. Jil Sander Golden cuff This elevated bracelet made it to the top of my wish list. mango Embroidered cotton dress This gold bracelet is available in two sizes. Reformation Balia Linen Dress Reformation is really outdoing itself with its dresses this summer. Jennifer Fisher Gold plated triple spiral bracelet This coiled bracelet looks like a perfectly organized pile. ABBEY Laana ruched cotton-blend poplin midi dress This brand is a new discovery for me and I am so happy to have found this dress. Anthropology Ribbed metal bracelet Wear with a little white dress to get Hadid's look. Massimo Dutti Strapless pinstriped dress This headband silhouette would look great with a dramatic necklace. Kitten jewelry Forged cuff bracelet This pretty bracelet can be engraved inside. Chloe Cutout ribbed wool dress The drape of this dress is sublime. Monica Vinader Siren Muse Bracelet Set A stack of three coins will never go out of style. Karen Millen Plus Size Ruched Tie Bodice Woven Midi Dress Dinny Room Signature Bracelet in 9 Carat Gold A single gold bracelet is always elegant. Do Katherina ruched cotton-voile midi dress You can always count on Dôen to offer you pretty white dresses. This 14k gold bracelet adds an elegant touch to your everyday style. Nobody's child Starlight White Seersucker Midi Dress Puff sleeve dresses will be everywhere this season. Tilly Sveaas Medium plain gold bracelet This simple bracelet is chic alone or stacked. Reformation Cherise linen dress This also comes in blue and black. Alexander McQueen Gold Thorn Cuff An elegant sculptural design.

