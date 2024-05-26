Fashion
15 Summer Dress Deals Happening During Amazon's Memorial Day Sale
A lightweight summer dress is the fashion essential you'll wear all season long. But if you're in need of new finds, you're in luck because Amazon is having a major Memorial Day sale this weekend with clothing deals galore, up to 57% off.
Amazons Memorial Day Sale is full of summer wardrobe essentials, including flowy dresses that will help you stay cool even in hot weather. You can find everything from casual, airy minis to more formal wedding guest dresses from some of the biggest brands. Curious what names you'll see? Well, there are discounts on Grace Karin, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, and Cupshe, to name a few, with prices starting at just $15.
Memorial Day Sales on Amazon Summer Dresses
- Elescat summer tank dress with pockets$15 (instead of $30)
- Long flowing dress with thin strapsfrom $23 with coupon (instead of $40)
- Merokeety tie waist t-shirt dress with pockets$27 with coupon (instead of $48)
- Zesica floral ruffled wrap mid-length dress$30 with coupon (instead of $65)
- Gap Flutter Short Dressfrom $18 (instead of $40)
- Anrabess V-Neck Formal Cocktail Party Dress$40 (instead of $71)
- PrettyGarden Tiered Cross Neck Maxi Dress$50 (instead of $67)
- The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress$48 (instead of $65)
- Tommy Hilfiger – English Field Belted Chiffon Midi Dressfrom $70 with coupon (instead of $129)
- Gap ForeverSoft Relaxed Tiered Mini Dress$20 (instead of $40)
Merokeety tie waist t-shirt dress with pockets
If you wear t-shirt dresses, get ready to add your new favorite to the collection. This Merokeety t-shirt dress is extremely popular on Amazon, earning over 19,700 five-star ratings to date. Reviews confirm that the dress is soft, breathable and comfortable, while one person even said they get so many compliments when they wear it. The dress is made from a blend of rayon and polyester, providing the lightweight, stretchy feel you'll love. Plus, it features a flattering knotted waist detail that shoppers can't help but gush about.
Zesica floral ruffled wrap mid-length dress
Looking for something fancier for fun brunches or dinners? Look at this floral wrap dress this might just do the trick. The dress is made from soft rayon, giving it a silky texture and a lightweight feel that floats in the wind. The wrap dress fastens with a fabric belt at the waist, providing the hourglass appearance critics covet. Plus, the ruffle details on the sleeves and high-low skirt create a flirty effect perfect for date nights. Buy it in 20 colors while it's on sale for $30.
PrettyGarden Tiered Cross Neck Maxi Dress
Wedding season is here to stay, and those shopping for a dress may want to keep reading. This long ruffled dress is the perfect option for casual outdoor, beach or garden weddings. Because it's made of polyester, the sundress will be airy, resist wrinkles, and dry quickly if you sweat while dancing. It has tie straps, a cinched waist and a flattering A-line skirt that's fun to twirl around in. Shop this must-have pick in 21 bright, solid colors, including green, blue and pink.
Scroll below for more clothing options marked for the Amazon Memorial Day Sale.
Elescat summer tank dress with pockets
Long flowing dress with thin straps
Gap Flutter Short Dress
Anrabess V-Neck Formal Cocktail Party Dress
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Tommy Hilfiger – English Field Belted Chiffon Midi Dress
Gap ForeverSoft Relaxed Tiered Mini Dress
Cupshe Fringed V-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
Zesica – Spaghetti strap ruffled A-line maxi dress
Anrabess long slit t-shirt dress
VotePretty summer dress
Grace Karin Square Neck Floral A-Line Maxi Dress
