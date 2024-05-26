Fashion
Despite fashion stigma, 'double denim' is here to stay a key trend
Leave it to the Parisians to win the Canadian tuxedo.
Recently on Instagram with a series of street style posts, French photographer Ludovic Pieterson (@thestylearchivist) published a reel titled How People Wear Total Denim in Paris and proved beyond reasonable doubt that a style was in vogue during from the Rolling Stones' Voodoo Lounge. The tour was back.
Fashion savants, of course, have been proclaiming the return of double denim for some time now, predicting, with the bland assurance of carnival seers, that the future awaits us.
Yet suddenly, look-wise, there was proof: all-denim outfits worn with pops of theme and variation on a classic outfit featuring a denim trucker jacket and blue jeans, captured by Pieterson in seemingly every wash and permutation possible. and silhouette.
Surely the best of them belonged to an anonymous man caught walking on a Right Bank corner, right in the middle of the city's old financial district, wearing aviator sunglasses, a four-pocket indigo jacket that hung down waist-length and some mid-length. -blue jeans so crisp they could probably stand up on their own.
Along with the denim, he wore a white shirt with a spread collar and a neatly tied tie. It was perhaps a Gallic touch too much that he accessorized the look with a baguette tucked under one arm.
The next time the naysayers say that the suit is dead, I'll show them the image, warning that, four centuries after its evolution, the infallible combination of a jacket and pants in fabrics matching seems more vital than ever.
Learn more: Exercise, but make it fashionable? Join the “pink princess of Pilates” trend
One thing that time and recent events have altered is our relationship to the formality of traditional dress and, for that matter, to formality itself.
Effortless is the new version of “I don’t care,” stylist Mark Avery said recently from London.
Purposeful but casual, he added, is the logical alternative to the squalor of hoodies and sweatshirts that dominated the early pandemic years.
Hollywood insiders know Avery as the stylist to Ryan Gosling, the man who dressed the barbie star in a pink silk suit and rumpled black Stetson for the Oscars.
He's also someone who's been wearing double denim for decades, a horseless cowboy who serves as a walking advertisement for a style he first fell in love with while watching old westerns on TV.
In London for the filming of Hail Mary ProjectGosling's new film about an astronaut launched into the galaxy on a mission to save a disappearing Earth, Avery had adopted his eye-catching style for a jet-lagged stroll along Portobello Road, dressed like Gene Autry.
Not everyone could wear the battered cowboy hat that Avery sported. As for the denim double suit, he said it's a foolproof formula that anyone can wear.
Celebrities seem to think so, judging by sightings of people as stylistically different as Pamela Anderson, Julianne Moore, and Gigi Hadid, all clad in head-to-toe denim. Designers have also embraced the look, with double jeans almost ubiquitous on the runways of Louis Vuitton, Victoria Beckham, Willy Chavarria and even Chanel.
What I like is that double denim does the same thing as a suit, Avery said.
Even when you do it in denim, it creates this vibe of assembly and intention.
There is something else, Samuel Hine, fashion writer at GQsaid of double denim: With its roots in workwear, it is unambiguously American in its origins and is a corrective to a lot of the more dizzying and sometimes unwearable things that designers create.
This is at least in part a tacit recognition at Chanel, explicit at Louis Vuitton, of values aligned with the needs of new consumers.
Simple utility clothing creates meaningful connections, Hine said.
And like any costume, it's essentially a recipe.
The great thing about double denim, Hine says, is that you don't have to think about it too much.
It's almost true. Given the light years it will take for the horror of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlakes' appearance at the 2001 American Music Awards wearing matching head-to-toe faded jeans to fade from memory, it's clear that, if not styled smartly, double denim can easily veer into cosplay or, even worse, dadcore.
Double denim has always had a stigma, said James Scully, a former modeling agent who this month opened Jamestown Hudson, a multi-brand retail store in Hudson, New York.
We sold a ton of denim jackets and pants in the first two days, he said, referring to labels like RTH, RRL, Samuel Zelig, Transnomadica and Officine Générale.
Obviously, you can go further with double denim than with tracksuits or sweatshirts.
Learn more: Double-breasted suit jackets have a fashion moment on the red carpet
Has there been anything worse than the sweatshirt trend? Not for Jess Cuevas, a creative director in Los Angeles who worked with Willy Chavarria and designed the artwork for the Madonna Celebration tour.
For me, double denim is a classic, he says. It doesn't matter if it's giant jackets with giant pants, small jackets with big pants, the oversized, wrinkled 501s that are a staple of Chicano culture. You can not be wrong.
In the style lexicon, double denim is a constant, designer Todd Snyder noted last week over lunch in Manhattan.
I've always loved denim on denim, even when it was out.
Regardless, the arbitrariness of the distinctions between input and output seems out of place in an era where designers and consumers draw inspiration freely from a decontextualized trail of Pinterest images.
Anything that is well designed is okay, Snyder said.
How does he style it?
The classic Canadian tuxedo is five-point straight jeans with a trucker jacket, Snyder said. A belt is essential to keep it from looking like a suit. The New York Times
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/style/2024/05/26/despite-the-fashion-stigma-039double-denim039-is-here-to-stay-as-a-key-trend
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Despite fashion stigma, 'double denim' is here to stay a key trend
- Django -> ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'google'
- Zelensky urges US President Joe Biden, Chinese leader Xi Jinping to join peace summit
- US should lift ban on offensive arms sales to Saudi Arabia
- Child actor Darryl Hickman breathes his last at 92
- Tech Hub LIVE 2024: The premier event promoting tech-enabled agriculture
- UK weather: Risk of storms, showers and flooding as Met Office warning extended | uk news
- Why JK Simmons Didn't Want Her Daughter to Become a Child Actor (Exclusive)
- Gavin Rumgay: 1000 weeks as Scottish number one… and counting
- Page not available – Woodlands Online
- Donald Trump tries to woo voters of color in the Bronx
- 90,132 Indonesian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia