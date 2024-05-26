Kate Middleton's vintage striped dress is the ultimate summer piece





A few years ago, Kate Middleton sported a stunning vintage striped dress, and it remains one of our favorite summer looks. So much so that we're always on the lookout for similar styles – and department stores are on hand to help us replicate the look. Kate Middleton has long been a champion of eco-friendly fashion, not only wearing pieces from top sustainable clothing brands and renting outfits to create some of her best red carpet moments, but also relying on worn and vintage pieces. It's this love for vintage that has brought us one of her most memorable looks of 2022. While on a royal tour of Jamaica, Kate stepped out in a one-of-a-kind vintage striped dress from the 1950s, sourced from from Willow Hilson Vintage, making one with rich tones of blue, red and yellow that make it the perfect summer capsule wardrobe piece. (Image credit: Getty Images) Get Kate Middleton's Look Topshop striped poplin maxi dress with ruched bust With a relaxed fit and square neckline, this maxi dress is effortlessly elegant. The bold graphic stripe print makes a statement without overwhelming the wearer and can be easily dressed up or down with accessories. Anaya long tie-back dress You need look no further than this dress for the perfect summer party look. We love its flattering square neckline and cutouts that bring a modern touch to the silhouette. Monsoon Striped V-Neck Waist Maxi Dress There's no shortage of color in this stunning striped maxi dress, but the blocks of white make it more wearable than other multi-colored pieces. With a classic fit, elegant V-neckline and belted waist, it's incredibly flattering. Tapping into the vintage vibe, Kate finished her outfit with a pair of nude slingback heels with a low wooden block heel. The shoes have a more formal feel than her usual pair of Castañer espadrilles and we love the wearability of the low heel. As for jewelry, she made the neckline of the dress shine by forgoing the necklace and simply wearing a simple pair of pearl earrings from Maria Black. The brand's Cha Cha Pearl hoop earrings are highly coveted and often difficult to find in gold, like Kate's pair, although the brand offers many similar designs, including the same pair in silver. (Image credit: Getty Images) Shop Peal Drop Earrings Maria Black Cha Cha hoop earring with pearls Made from 100% sterling silver with rhodium plating, these hoop earrings are the perfect addition to any outfit. With a freshwater pearl detail, the petite hoop earrings are subtle but still statement-making. Maria Black Vento Huggie in 18k Yellow Gold Plated Beads These bold, wavy hoop earrings are the perfect combination of modern and classic. Featuring a freshwater pearl charm, the 100% sterling silver hoop earrings, plated with 100% 18k yellow gold, are sure to become a must-have piece. Ted Baker Periaa pearl huggie earrings These gold huggie earrings resemble Kate's pair, with a luminous white pearl charm that will add timeless elegance to any look. Willow Hilson, the founder of the independent boutique where Kate bought her vintage dress, was delighted that the royal stepped out in something she had purchased. She said People Magazine“I've been doing this since I was 21, and all I ever wanted was for someone like Kate to wear one of my dresses!” She also revealed that Kate made some changes to the original dress. Using a matching shawl that came with the dress, her team added extra fabric around the neckline and gave the dress thicker straps to make it a little more appropriate for the royal outing. Sign up to our free daily email to receive the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinions, expert advice on style and beauty trends, plus practical guides on health and wellness questions you want answers to. “Kate doesn't often wear thin straps, so they used the shawl to widen the straps,” says Hilson. “I think it’s a great fit – it suits him wonderfully. “It was so fitting, because it has all the great Caribbean colors, it’s such a reggaeton dress in its color palette – she looks like she’s having fun!”

