Fashion
From finance to fashion: 5 content creators not to be missed
Discover the top five influencers you need to follow, from finance to fashion. Shreya Jaiswal offers practical financial advice and insights on influencer marketing. Dhiraj Sanap brings laughter with relevant daily content. Hitika Sachdev delivers real beauty product reviews, while Alina Rizvi inspires with creative makeup tutorials. Aryan Nalawade shares stylish and budget-friendly fashion tips for men and women. Follow these influencers for expert advice and inspiration in various fields.
Shreya Jaiswal:
If you are looking for daily financial and marketing advice, follow Shreya Jaiswal immediately. At just 22 years old, she became a chartered accountant and co-founded FINtroop, a leading influencer marketing agency for finance. It collaborates with the most famous brands in finance and provides the best information. Awards like Most Fantastic Founder in Startups and Marketing showcase her expertise. With consulting experience serving over 500 clients, she is not just an influencer but a seasoned professional redefining the intersections of finance and media. Follow her for practical, easy-to-understand financial advice.
Dhiraj Sanap
If you're someone who likes to laugh at everyday things and wants to feel like you're not alone in your quirks, then following Dhiraj Sanap on Instagram is a must. Dhiraj creates the most relatable content, covering everything from relationships to family issues to the funny moments you encounter in everyday life. He has a way of turning the thoughts you have, but can't express out loud, into hilarious content. Dhiraj is one of the funniest influencers, so hit that follow button now for guaranteed laughs!
Hitika Sachdev
If you're looking for real beauty product recommendations, following Hitika Sachdev on Instagram is a smart move. In a world where sponsored content can make it difficult to find authentic reviews, Hitika stands out by only promoting products it sincerely believes in, sharing only premium brands, but also including recommendations from economical makeup. While there are tons of designers doing intense makeup looks, she stands out because she focuses on using products that most girls already have in their makeup collection or are easy to purchase.
Alina Rizvi
If you love makeup, following Alina Rizvi on Instagram is a great idea. She is amazing at creating wild makeup looks and breaks down complex techniques into easy steps. Alina shares her favorite makeup products and gives personalized recommendations for different skin types. Plus, her articles are always full of new inspiration for your next makeup session. Whether you're new to makeup or a pro, Alina's feed is full of helpful tips and ideas to up your beauty game. So, if you want simple, creative and authentic makeup tips, Alina Rizvi is the influencer to follow.
Aryan Nalawade
Planning to follow Aryan Nalawade on Instagram? Here's why it's a good idea. Aryan focuses on menswear and keeps it affordable and stylish. He shares simple style tips that anyone can understand. Plus, his advice isn't just for men, but women can benefit from it too! Aryan also recommends budget-friendly brands, making fashion accessible to everyone. Whether you're a guy looking to upgrade your wardrobe or a girl looking for inspiration, Aryans Instagram has something for you.
