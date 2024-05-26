Queen Mary of Denmark is a grand lady in a tight dress for King Frederik's birthday





King Frederik 56th birthday on Sunday. The royal couple were joined by their children, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella, as well as Queen Margarethe, who abdicated the Danish throne on January 14, 2024. Keep scrolling to see the best photos… Looking every inch a leading lady alongside her husband, Queen Mary was a vision of color wearing a long-sleeved hot pink dress that showed off her feminine figure. © Getty Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Crown Prince Christian, Queen Mary, Queen Margrethe, Princess Isabella and Danish King Frederik X react from the balcony on his 56th birthday at Frederick VIII's Palace This isn't the first time the fashionable royal has worn the head-turning number, from Spring/Summer 2018 collection No. 21. She first wore it six years ago to celebrate her husband's 50th birthday, and has worn it four more times since, proving its rightful place in her wardrobe. Featuring a high scoop neck, elegant bishop sleeves and a flowing, silky skirt, the mother of four looked resplendent in the vibrant ensemble as she beamed amidst her family. © Getty Queen Mary looked divine in a hot pink dress The brunette beauty wore her chocolate-colored tresses in bouncy curls, highlighting her beautiful features with pink blush, fluttery lashes and pink-tinted lipstick. The brunette beauty wore her chocolate-colored tresses in bouncy curls, highlighting her beautiful features with pink blush, fluttery lashes and pink-tinted lipstick. © Mark Cuthbert Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Christian of Denmark with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark twinned in pink The newly-appointed queen twinned with her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, who looked equally regal in a fuschia satin dress. All eyes are on Queen Mary of Denmark The royal couple's final appearance on the balcony of Christiansborg Castle was to mark their ascension to the Danish throne following the abdication of Queen Margarethe-II – and Queen Mary looked equally stunning for the historic occasion. © Getty King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark appear on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after a declaration of the king's accession to the throne The Australian-born royal chose to wear a dress designed by Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmidt, who said HI! USES: “I am very honored, happy and grateful that Queen Mary wore my dress today. The first dress as Queen, and it was mine.” The stunning floor-length gown featured a sweeping neckline and majestic draped fabric that bore a striking similarity to her Uffe Frank wedding dress, which was also sewn by the same seamstress, Birgit Hallstein. The radiant new Queen of Denmark styled her brunette hair into a ballerina bun, revealing sparkling Danish Ruby Parure earrings. LISTEN: HELLO! speaks to the artist behind the controversial new portrait of King Charles

