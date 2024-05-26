Rose Forde Studio – Studio and Fashion Assistant/Coordinator at Rose Forde Limited





Rose Forde Studio is seeking a responsible and highly organized Studio and Fashion Assistant/Coordinator who will support its founder in the day-to-day running of the studio. Rose Forde Studio is a London-based image and styling consultancy studio offering services globally and focusing on the red carpet for the industry's top talent. The Studio and Fashion Assistant/Coordinator role will include a variety of tasks from logistics and administration to creative input and planning of major press moments and events. The role will best suit a committed, hard-working team player, familiar with working in the creative industry and with a strong positive attitude. Rose Forde Studio is growing and the right candidate has the opportunity to develop as a professional within the company. Manage daily studio tasks, including client shipments and returns, ensuring tasks are completed correctly and efficiently.

Track project budgets, obtain competitive pricing and create clear cost breakdowns with receipts/invoices that can be shared and understood by wider external teams.

Support sample movement and logistics for international and domestic calls in a highly organized and motivated manner.

Manage studio supplies. Regularly order stationery and kit, as well as seek out sponsorship and gifting opportunities for the studio and clients.

Participate in calls, sharing solid existing knowledge of designers, brands and PR agencies.

Communicate with PR and client teams, building and maintaining relationships for the studio.

Research new brands and designers, update your contacts and stay constantly informed of industry movements.

Update the Studio Handbook for independent teams to understand best working practices.

Ability to be discreet, confidential and reliable at all times.

Work effectively on multiple clients, projects in different time zones, manage multiple calendars, Experience Excellent knowledge of Google Workspace to create visual documents and live spreadsheets. Basic knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite would be beneficial.

Previous experience in a similar role in a fast-paced environment, familiar with competing demands of prioritization and multi-tasking.

Exceptional people and communication skills with a strong service-oriented approach

Managing the studio diary alongside project schedules, meeting deadlines in a resourceful manner.

Experience in a similar administrative role Ideal candidate A versatile individual who will thrive working directly with the founder in an intimate work environment.

An enterprising person, organized and focused on getting the job done

An individual who strives to help build Rose Forde Studio's global reputation

Proven commitment to working in the fashion industry

Someone in the early stages of their fashion career, looking to focus and hone their professional skills.

Knowledge of social media Salary: 24,000 per year + retirement contribution and paid leave (20 days plus public holidays, fixed Christmas dates when the office is closed) One year contract 3 months probation Main working hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., but flexibility is essential Travel Opportunities

